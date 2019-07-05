Premier blanks CPR meeting request

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell is flanked by his deputies, Sheena Glasgow (right) and Suzanne Bothwell, and campaigner Katrina Jurn (far left) with the petition documents (click to enlarge)

(CNS): Activists behind the campaign for a people-initiated referendum on the cruise port project have said that a request to meet with Premier Alden McLaughlin about the petition and the potential vote has been ignored. While the premier has been busy hosting international meetings and is currently in St Lucia for the CARICOM meeting, the activists have not heard from him or even from any of his support staff for more than two months.

The group first wrote to McLaughlin on 1 May and then again on 29 May but no one has responded. The activists then sent a third letter on 26 June, which was also ignored. But now that the petition has been handed into the Elections Office, which has begun verifying the signatures, the campaigners are keen to meet with the premier to discuss how the petition signatories are to be fairly represented.

“This path to our first people-initiated referendum has been a challenging one, but as indicated by the position of Cabinet and Governor Roper, we agree that it is important to the people of the Cayman Islands that the process be open and robust,” the group said in their latest letter, as they urged the premier to meet with them.

“Throughout the campaign we have aired the widespread concerns held by many members of our diverse community in relation to the proposed cruise port, and why we all feel strongly that a referendum needs to be taken on this important decision for our country,” they wrote.

They added that with so much already invested in the project, the premier should be willing to talk to them about their concerns and to agree an outline process for the referendum which is fair to all.

“We are very conscious that this is a historic event and a positive sign of our democratic evolution. We are sincerely committed to ensuring that it serves our people justly and that the outcome is the best for all of us,” the activist said.

There have been real concerns that the verification process is effectively a complete re-do of the petition as the Elections Office, instead of verifying using a random sampling method, intends to verify every single signature, which took the grassroots campaign on a shoestring budget around eight months to collect.

The petition is now at around 5,500 signatures, meeting the required 25% of voters on the electoral register to trigger the constitutional provision of a people’s vote. As of the 1 July, the register stood at 21,166 voters, meaning that the campaigners need a minimum of 5,292 names to trigger the referendum.

While the Elections Office is understood to have verified more than 12% or around 700 names in the first week of its process, there is still a long way to go. Campaigners are concerned that the entire effort could be derailed over a matter of a few hundred people who cannot be tracked down, which is fuelling their desire to meet with the premier.

This has been compounded by social media posts by the pro-cruise lobby, which is urging those who have signed to change their minds and withdraw their names when Election Officials come to verify them.

Elections Office staff began the door-to-door verification method in the districts of North Side and East End last week and are continuing the process in both areas as well as in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman this week.

Door-to-door verification in Bodden Town West, Bodden Town East, Newlands and Savannah starts this weekend, along with West Bay North, West Bay Central, West Bay West and West Bay South.

People who signed the referendum petition who are overseas can email office@elections.ky and they will be sent a verification form and asked to send copies of official identification documents, the Elections Office has said. The office has said it will enlist the help of registering officers to contact individuals by phone to help confirm their identity.

Category: development, Local News, Politics