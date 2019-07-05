Prison and training centre partner on jobs programme

Prison Director Steven Barrett and Deputy Director of Rehabilitation Aduke Natalie Joseph-Caesar

(CNS Local Life): Ahead of its official launch expected later this summer, vocational centre Inspire Cayman Training (ICT) is partnering with HMP Northward to set up a programme to teach inmates skills that will enable them to enter the workforce after they leave prison. Starting Monday, 8 July, ICT owner Michael Myles will be training six prison officers at the centre to be certified as instructors in automotive maintenance and construction.

