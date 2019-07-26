Cayman takes hard loss in Olympic qualifier

Photo by Cayman Photography

(CNS Local Life): Hosts Cayman lost the opening match of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers 1-0 against Grenada in the first night of action at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex Wednesday, 24 July, despite creating more scoring chances than their opponents. The team, however, is determined to put that result behind them as they prepare for their Sunday match against a strong Haiti squad. While acknowledging the team’s disappointment at the final score, head coach Ben Pugh told CNS, “I thought our performance was very good, I thought we were the better team.”

