Major road works planned

(L-R) Planning Minister Joey Hew, Premier Alden McLaughlin and MLA Austin Harris

(CNS): The government is planning some major road works in an effort to fix traffic congestion for people living in the Eastern Districts. Speaking at a public meeting in Prospect on Thursday for residents in both Red Bay and Prospect, officials outlined some major plans for widening, upgrading and improving the safety of existing roads, as well as building new ones designed to tackle the mounting traffic woes in those communities and beyond.

Dozens of people turned up to the Seafarers Hall to get an update on the work planned to widen roads in an area where some of the worst bottlenecks on Grand Cayman are occurring. The minister responsible for roads, Joey Hew, said that the Cayman Islands cannot keep building roads because there is very little space left for them, and government had to look at other solutions. However, he revealed a considerable amount of roadworks in the pipeline.

This includes widening the stretch of Crewe Road between Kings Sports Centre roundabout and the Hurley’s roundabout to six lanes, creating a back connector road from the Selkirk Drive area to Grand Harbour, and starting the East-West Arterial Road extension.

Residents were clearly exacerbated by the many problems they encounter, not just with traffic congestion but also the increased flooding in their communities, as development in these very low lying areas continues to grow. However, there were many different opinions on how it could all be solved.

Red Bay representatives Premier Alden McLaughlin and Prospect MLA Austin Harris, who has still not joined the PPM officially but remains on the government backbench, were also there to demonstrate their support for the roads projects, which they believe will help their constituents, “who are massively effected”. McLaughlin said that once the work begins, there “will be some pain”, but in the long run it would make things much better.

A catalog of issues were addressed at the meeting, including the trouble so many drivers appear to be having navigating roundabouts, which several people felt were now far too common in Cayman.

But the chief officer in the planning ministry, Tristan Hydes, said that roundabouts are safer than four-way junctions and, when used properly, do help traffic to flow, but he acknowledged that the failure of drivers to use them properly was causing some of the congestion. He said drivers must use their signals properly to keep them moving.

Hydes revealed that the government has almost completed a new ‘rules of the road’ or ‘highway code book’, and the ministry will be releasing that shortly, along with a public education campaign about correctly navigating roundabouts, among other things.

Hydes and Acting NRA Director Ed Howell outlined various plans for the roads in the area over the coming years, including eventually making the Spotts stretch of Shamrock Road slower and safer, once the East-West Arterial Road extension was finished. He said work on Crewe Road and the East-West Arterial was expected to begin late August or early September.

They also spoke about road upgrades, including cycle lanes, pathways and pedestrian crossings, as government has now adopted the concept of complete streets for all users, not just cars.

But Hew spoke about more substantial and radical changes to come to tackle Cayman’s mounting traffic woes, warning that building more and more roads would not solve the problems as the population grows.

Hew said his ministry was looking at restricting imports of older cars, encouraging the importation of greener and electric vehicles, getting people to walk and use bikes more, especially in the cooler months, and improving the public transport system. This might include introducing ‘hop on, hop off’ buses, shuttles and park-and-ride schemes, among other ideas.

He also said that next year his ministry would begin the traffic study that was first announced by the premier in his policy statement in April, which will help inform future plans.

The premier repeated his belief that on the current trajectory of the Cayman Islands population, it would reach 100,000 within the next ten to fifteen years. But Hew said that, as the population grows, transport will become an evermore critical issue.

Related

Category: Community, development, Local News, Politics