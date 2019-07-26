Verdant Isle and cruise lines win port bid

Carnival cruise ship and tender in George Town Harbour

(CNS): The premier’s office announced Friday afternoon that the successful bidders for the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo facility project are Verdant Isle Port Partners, a group led by McAlpine Cayman and including two major cruise lines. However, the release stated that government will not “proceed to execute a contract” before 1 October “to allow for the completion of the people initiated petition verification of signature process”.

The Cayman Islands Elections Office has now verified 60% of the petition signatures required to put the issue to a referendum and is on track to verify enough to trigger a national poll on the government’s cruise port plans.

In addition to McAlpine, Verdant Isle Port Partners consists of: Orion Marine Construction, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises. According to the release, Orion has purchased Meisner Marine, which previously built the Royal Watler Terminal as well as the Creek Dock in Cayman Brac.

