Child rapist jail term cut over delays

Police car parked at the courthouse

(CNS): Justice Roger Chapple said Friday that he would have handed down a sentence of eleven years to a 37-year-old man convicted of raping his step- daughter but the significant delays in the case led him to reduce the time to ten years. The judge explained that the time he had spent on a very strict curfew waiting for trial, the delays once that trial was underway that led to it spanning almost five months, together with the 16-month delay from conviction to sentencing warranted a reduction in the jail term.

Justice Chapple said the delays in the case were “substantial” for a number of reasons not unrelated to the strain on the court system as well as the unfortunate illness that befell the late Justice Charles Quin, who had tried the case. As none of the issues were of the defendant’s doing, the judge said it was right to mark those delays with a reduction in the sentence itself.

The defendant was also convicted of two incidences of indecent assault on the girl. He was given an additional two terms of three years for the first and most serious of those assaults and another six months for the lesser allegations, which the judge ordered should both run concurrently with the ten-year term for the rape.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has always denied raping or sexually assaulting his step-daughter. He has been seeking to appeal his conviction since the ruling was handed down over sixteen months ago but has been prevented from doing so, despite a legal right, as a result of the delays, which the judge also noted.

But the judge also noted that the crime was a “gross breach of the trust that should exist between a step-father and daughter”, compounded by the fact that the man had raped the 11-year-old girl in her own bed. “Instead of enjoying her teenage years, she has had to grapple with what you did to her,” Justice Chapple told the man, as he outlined the reasons for the sentence.

The judge had also rejected a request by the crown during the sentencing hearing on Thursday for a sexual harm prevention order. And although the man is originally from St Lucia, no deportation order was made because he has been married to a Caymanian for a long time.

The court heard that the defendant is still married to the victim’s mother and has four children from that marriage. He remains in contact with the family and his wife, who has stood by her husband throughout the case, despite his conviction and his incarceration.

