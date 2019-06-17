Car import figures soaring

Traffic jam in Grand Cayman

(CNS): Statistics revealed in the Legislative Assembly earlier this month show that car imports to Cayman have been increasing steadily since 2009. Over the last decade more than 31,000 cars have been brought to Cayman, according to figures from customs, and well over half of those vehicles were imported since the beginning of 2016. Last year alone 4,457 cars, trucks and motorcycles arrived in Cayman.

Answering a question from opposition member Kenneth Bryan (GTC), Premier Alden McLaughlin, who took over responsibility for customs with the formation of the new Customs and Border Control Agency, revealed the import numbers. He said that in 2009 a total of 2,298 vehicles, not including industrial and heavy equipment, were imported. Between then and February this year 31,292 vehicles were imported and are now on Cayman’s roads. In the first two months of this year 886 cars had already been imported.

The premier said it was a reflection of the growing population and was why government has commission a traffic study.

“There are major concerns you have just got to sit in traffic every morning to understand,” he said, as he explained that the study would help government decide how to manage the traffic issue. He said government had to provide adequate transportation without having to build more and more roads, offering options so that not everyone would need a car.

“Grand Cayman… is so small that even if government had all the money in the world we will run out of places to build roads. So we have to have a better way, a better transport system, some other alternatives to everybody having to own a car,” he said, noting that government was looking at a comprehensive plan for the long term.

He said there were no indications that the population growth was going to slow anytime soon and so government had to prepare for that.

During his Strategic Policy Statement, delivered in the LA in April, the premier said a “radical new approach to public transport” was needed. He announced that the East-West Arterial extension was going to be fast-tracked to tackle the immediate traffic woes for commuters from the eastern districts, ahead of plans for a mass transportation study to help shape future traffic and transport policy.

At the same meeting Planning Minister Joey Hew, who has responsibility for roads, revealed that government was also finally looking at setting emission standards for vehicles and a crackdown on unlicensed dealers importing cars.

Vehicle import figures revealed by premier earlier this month:

