Cabinet’s failure: no referendum law

‘A. Caymanian’ writes: In the spirit of transparency and good governance as the Cayman Islands deals with the first people-initiated referendum, it is troubling that there is currently no referendum law or guidelines in existence in order to ensure a clear and objective set of rules to aid the Cabinet, Elections Office and the public as the verification process for the referendum has commenced. It would be useful for the Elections Office and its legal advisor, the attorney general, if they can demonstrate to the public what right they have to invalidate signatures because they knock on your front door once in the middle of the day in the middle of summer.

“Various methods will be used to confirm”. What are those methods exactly? And if they fail to confirm that you, yourself, signed, by what law are they capable of denying you your constitutional rights to democratic government, freedom of expression and the ability to petition for a referendum? There is no such law.

Section 70 of the Constitution providing for people-initiated referendums does not support this signature verification process. 25% of people registered as electors is all that is needed. If you’re registered, you’re an elector, entitled to petition for a referendum. Government doesn’t get to add language to that.

Section 90 of the Constitution (“Qualifications of electors”) doesn’t provide for this either. It says nothing about signatures or registered voters proving their identities, only who may register.

Nor does the Elections Law, which does not even include the word “referendum”. All the Elections Law allows is for the presiding officer to verify your identity at the polling station by requiring your voter ID or another ID that confirms your identity, and by asking you if you are the person whose name appears on the register.

The government is acting outside its lawful authority and is therefore in violation of Sections 19 and 24 of the Constitution, and can be taken to court under Section 26.

Why was the Cabinet, which had nine months to prepare for this historic moment knowing that volunteers were collecting signatures, not preparing the relevant bills and regulations that would give structure and a prescriptive method of how people-initiated referendums under Sec 70 of the Constitution work?

This is most troubling when we examine the precedent being set, as the government and its agencies seems prepared to make the process up as it goes along, which will undoubtedly lead to legal challenges from all sides. The public deserves better and it seems that obstacles are being placed in the way of people exercising their rights under the Constitution.

Category: Politics, Viewpoint