Auditor warns gov’t about travel expenses

(CNS): Some government departments are still not justifying their travel expenses and the auditor general is warning public sector accountants that there should be business cases for entertainment, hospitality and travel costs because the area is vulnerable to “abuse and misuse”. In her latest report reviewing the state of government’s financial reporting, Sue Winspear said that she had found several public authorities were not drawing up formal business cases to justify and explain these expenditures.

She warned that without formal justification, government departments could be spending money on travel without knowing if it achieved an objective, there was a policy in place relating to a trip or event, and that the best value for money was obtained.

She pointed out that business cases should not only establish the need for travel but also look at alternatives, such as teleconferencing. But if the travel was justified, departments must demonstrate that the costs incurred represent the best value for the public purse.

While Winspear said in her report that a number of government entities were guilty of failing to properly manage travel and hospitality spending, she single out the new utilities regulator, OfReg, which has been a costly endeavour for government as the fees intended to fund this new office have not yet been implemented and the agency has run up a $1.4 million deficit in its first year.

The auditor found there was no travel policy in place and no business cases to justify almost a quarter of a million dollars spent on travel in one year. Winspear also questioned the purchase of a car by the office for its executive director without a policy or board approval.

In response to Winspear’s concerns, the management of OfReg said that the relevant policies would all be in place this year and that in future all travel by its team would be justified.

Category: Government Administration, Politics