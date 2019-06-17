Auditor warns gov’t about travel expenses
(CNS): Some government departments are still not justifying their travel expenses and the auditor general is warning public sector accountants that there should be business cases for entertainment, hospitality and travel costs because the area is vulnerable to “abuse and misuse”. In her latest report reviewing the state of government’s financial reporting, Sue Winspear said that she had found several public authorities were not drawing up formal business cases to justify and explain these expenditures.
She warned that without formal justification, government departments could be spending money on travel without knowing if it achieved an objective, there was a policy in place relating to a trip or event, and that the best value for money was obtained.
She pointed out that business cases should not only establish the need for travel but also look at alternatives, such as teleconferencing. But if the travel was justified, departments must demonstrate that the costs incurred represent the best value for the public purse.
While Winspear said in her report that a number of government entities were guilty of failing to properly manage travel and hospitality spending, she single out the new utilities regulator, OfReg, which has been a costly endeavour for government as the fees intended to fund this new office have not yet been implemented and the agency has run up a $1.4 million deficit in its first year.
The auditor found there was no travel policy in place and no business cases to justify almost a quarter of a million dollars spent on travel in one year. Winspear also questioned the purchase of a car by the office for its executive director without a policy or board approval.
In response to Winspear’s concerns, the management of OfReg said that the relevant policies would all be in place this year and that in future all travel by its team would be justified.
I wonder if the worst abusers are the public authorities and government companies, rather than the core civil service which seems to have had its wings clipped travel-wise in the last year or so. OFREG, which has been a disgrace “from morning” with its huge salaries for the Board Chief, Board members and members of staff and its very fancy gas guzzling unnecessary vehicles, needs to be firmly brought under control NOW. We can safely ignore their assurances that all will be well later this year – it wont. The place is a poison pit with senior staff all jealous of and hating each other and waiting for the right moment to do some back stabbing. And there is to be a new CEO, it appears. A foreigner stepping into the lions den.
Alden and PPM have become the new McKeeva’s UDP people that think they are different do not understand cayman political parties is the same dog puppy.
Step aside all you Kirkbits and bots and all you CPR’ers, we have a new punching bag in town.
Travel and entertainment!
Let it rip…..
11:56am
Thought that you wouldn’t ask.
Send through you name and will ensure that you get an invite this time, courtesy of 🎯 Corporation!
The gravy train rumbles on!
Sounds like the perfect time to plan two more Monaco and Hong Kong jollies, eh chaps!?