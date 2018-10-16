Caribbean league dream wrecked by Webb corruption

(CNS): Shaka Hislop, the former FA Premier League goalkeeper, told attendees at a fraud prevention conference in the Cayman Islands last week that a Caribbean Premier League, attracting major international stars, could have been formed in the region if its reputation hadn’t been so badly damaged by corrupt officials such as disgraced Cayman football supremo Jeffrey Webb. His fraud conviction has tarnished the reputation of Caribbean football that will be practically impossible to remove, said Hislop – who made over 200 Premier League appearances and played 26 times for Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking at the GCS AML Compliance and Financial Crime Conference, Hislop recalled the time Webb, a former CONCACAF chairman and FIFA vice president, had discussed plans with him to establish a premier league competition in the region.

However, the extent of Webb’s corruption was revealed in May 2015 with the arrest at a Zurich luxury hotel of 16 FIFA senior executives, coming in the wake of previous CONCACAF Chairman Jack Warner’s own scandals in Trinidad. Hislop, who is now an analyst for TV network ESPN, bemoaned the knock-on effect on the image of Caribbean football.

Warner is facing bribery charges for taking $10 million to secure his vote for South Africa’s hosting of the 2010 World Cup, in addition to numerous domestic scandals, including failing to pay bonuses due to the Trinidad and Tobago team from the 2006 World Cup, before being brought down by US authorities.

“I thought he was the perfect president for CONCACAF,” Shaka Hislop said. “I thought he had the interest of the game and the region at heart. When the extent of his involvement was revealed I was heartbroken. It hit me like a bus.”

The saddest thing for Hislop was the impact on Caribbean football, going from one corrupt CONCACAF president in Trinidad to the next in Cayman. “It was the same story. We have more than enough good people but this has affected our standing in the game internationally.”

Hislop said he first came into contact with Webb when he was attempting to negotiate a settlement for the Trinidad and Tobago players, who only received their owed payments when the government came to the rescue in 2014. He was excited by Webb’s vision of a Caribbean Premier League, which would have been able to attract international stars in the same way that North America’s Major League Soccer has and been successful in attracting large audiences and generating revenue.

“Why is such a league beyond us in the Caribbean,” he said. “It’s all because of the ill-gotten gains. Just imagine if this money was invested in the game at the grass-roots level.”

Caribbean football is also now suffering because of the lack of focus and investment at the grass-roots level, Hislop said, with more power drifting to the North American Football Union, where Canadian Vittorio Montagliani is now heading up CONCACAF.

“They have taken action to stem the bleeding and under the banner of ‘One CONCACAF’ have taken development over from the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and we have been lumped in with Africa,” Hislop told the conference.

Meanwhile, Webb, who was convicted almost two years ago of several racketeering offences in relation to the FIFA scandal, has still not been sentenced. Although he has forfeited millions of dollars, he secured a seventh postponement of his sentencing hearing last month and is now expected to learn his fate in March.

