Indecent exposure caught on camera

(CNS): A 28-year-old man who reportedly exposed himself yesterday, 15 October, was caught on camera and the video shared on social media, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The suspect was arrested last night on suspicion of indecent exposure and indecent assault on a female in connection to the incident that had taken place Monday morning. Police said a woman had been walking along South Church Street when she was approached by a male she did not know.

He made advances to her and began following her, refusing to leave her alone and eventually making unwanted physical contact. Police said the male then indecently exposed himself to her, and continued to follow her.

She yelled to him to leave her alone, knocked on the doors of a nearby apartment complex for assistance, and filmed his actions with a cell phone camera. Eventually the suspect left the area but the video of the male has apparently been circulated on social media.

The suspect, who lives in George Town, remains in police custody.

