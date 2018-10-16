Indecent exposure caught on camera
(CNS): A 28-year-old man who reportedly exposed himself yesterday, 15 October, was caught on camera and the video shared on social media, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The suspect was arrested last night on suspicion of indecent exposure and indecent assault on a female in connection to the incident that had taken place Monday morning. Police said a woman had been walking along South Church Street when she was approached by a male she did not know.
He made advances to her and began following her, refusing to leave her alone and eventually making unwanted physical contact. Police said the male then indecently exposed himself to her, and continued to follow her.
She yelled to him to leave her alone, knocked on the doors of a nearby apartment complex for assistance, and filmed his actions with a cell phone camera. Eventually the suspect left the area but the video of the male has apparently been circulated on social media.
The suspect, who lives in George Town, remains in police custody.
What a jerk
Yep and Cayman Marl Road has posted the video of the uncensored incident showing more of the dude than I care to have seen. Funny the lady who made the video also sent them a note saying not to post it.. Why in the world would she have sent the video to CMR in the first place and then send a note saying not to post it and then CMR turns around and posts both.. I have to scratch my head sometimes at CMR they’re not right in the head or something.
That video was extremely disturbing and the fact that he gloated about the attention later is indicative of his mental state. He is obviously a threat to the community and needs to be dealt with swiftly and harshly!
What the HELL is wrong with these people? Everybody has lost their damn senses!