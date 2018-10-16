Machete wielding robbers steal jewellery
(CNS): Two men armed with machetes and dressed all in black struck a victim on the head in West Bay yesterday night before making off with his chain necklace, police have said. Shortly after 10pm officers responded to the robbery report at an address on West Church Street. The injured man said he had been approached by two men who brandished machetes and struck him on the head, causing minor injuries, then stole his jewellery.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
See Alden’s 60% gun crime promise is coming into fruition! Now they gonna to chop us up and rob us! Thanks Alden I feel so much safer now.
It is our culture that is the cause of this, not Alden or his party. We are the ones that have let the laws render the law-abiding citizen helpless and unable to defend ourselves. We have followed the Mother country (and much of Europe) in not allowing the possession of Capsicum (pepper) spray. Countries in Europe which do allow most citizens to have it? Italy, France, Spain, Austria, Poland; with a license — Switzerland, Germany and Portugal.
In the days of my parents and their parents, we took care of each other, and while we weren’t so large in population, nearly every able-bodied person worked for their livelihood — many men going to sea while their wives raised the children and ran the house, having a ground to grow food and a clean sea in which they fished, gathered whelks. People worked together and were intolerant of thieves and other criminals.
We are allowing a lazy culture, where some people have learned that the government systems will take care of their basic needs without their having to put forth any effort of their own. Those systems are necessary for those who truly cannot care for themselves, however they are being exploited in some cases by those who just don’t care enough to expend any effort toward their own maintenance.
After Ivan, the robberies and burglaries escalated. Criminals learned that there was often no consequence for just taking whatever they wanted.
The only facet of this which can be laid at the politicians’ doors is our failure to provide education. We desperately need a trade school. Governments do not provide opportunity, but they can stimulate an economy.
The real cause is us, and our apathy. We talk about these crimes and give a sad shake of the head, lamenting a golden time which we all remember that has passed. It is us. We have to do better, raise our children with better values, be better role models.
We have to report what we see. I read people here on CNS saying things like, “we all know who did this or that”. WHAT?? Call the police, tell them. Talk with your neighbors, be vigilant. Yes, it is the job of the RCIPS, but guess what their greatest resource is? Us. All of us that ‘know’ things.