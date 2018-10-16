Machete wielding robbers steal jewellery

(CNS): Two men armed with machetes and dressed all in black struck a victim on the head in West Bay yesterday night before making off with his chain necklace, police have said. Shortly after 10pm officers responded to the robbery report at an address on West Church Street. The injured man said he had been approached by two men who brandished machetes and struck him on the head, causing minor injuries, then stole his jewellery.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

