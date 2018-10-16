Bush dodges same-sex marriage issue at UK committee

(CNS): Eric Bush, the Cayman Islands representative in London, told the Foreign Affairs Select Committee in the British House of Commons on Tuesday that he could not answer questions about the territory’s position on same-sex marriage because of a case currently going through the local courts. Bush appeared before the committee as part of a review of the relationship between Britain and its overseas territories and was asked questions on a number of subjects. But when former overseas territories minister Chris Bryant, the Labour member for Rhondda, asked Bush about the issue of gay marriage, Bush declined to comment because he is a civil servant.

Bryant quizzed Bush, who had spoken a great deal about the Cayman Islands being British, about Cayman’s failure to recognise the legal marriages of same-sex couples, and asked him why the territory still wants to be British so much when it does not subscribe to British values like marriage equality.

“The issue of same-sex marriage is subject to legal challenge in the Cayman Islands, currently, so it would be inappropriate for me to expand on that,” Bush told Bryant, and when pressed, he refused to submit anything further.

Bryant asked Bush his own view on same-sex marriage, but the Cayman representative responded, “I am a civil servant and it would be inappropriate for me to give an opinion on behalf of the Cayman Islands on any government policy.”

Bush was accompanied by Dr Peter Clegg, an associate professor in Politics and International Relations at the University of the West of England, who explained that there had been historic challenges with the Caribbean British territories over these issues. Clegg said on the marriage issue, the Caribbean, including the British territories, was divergent from the British government policy and approach in general because certain groups, including church groups, are pushing very strongly against it. However, he said that the judicial route may be a way that things start to change.

But Bryant said it seemed that Cayman wanted to have its cake and eat it, noting, “You want to be part of the British umbrella but not part of British life.”

Bryant, who is in a same-sex marriage, was the overseas territories minister in 2010, when he became the first homosexual MP to enter into a civil partnership in a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament. During his time as the minister responsible for the territories he placed considerable pressure on then leader McKeeva Bush to introduce new revenue streams before he would agree to support further borrowing to cover the 2010 budget.

