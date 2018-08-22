Webb sentencing deferred for seventh time

(CNS): Cayman’s fallen football hero, Jeff Webb, who was convicted of racketeering offences relating to his time as president of the regional football body CONCACAF, has managed to postpone his sentence for the seventh time, according to information from the US court in New York dealing with the case. Webb has already given up over $6.7 million in relation to the FIFA bribery and corruption scandal, in which he was heavily involved. He was due to be sentenced on 7 September but his attorneys wrote to the courts on Monday asking for a six-month delay.

There is no indication in the letter why his lawyers requested the delay but they indicated there was no objection from prosecutors.

Webb pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy back in November 2016 following his high-profile arrest, along with other FIFA executives and officials from sports marketing firms, at the football organisation’s annual meeting in Zürich in 2015. Webb, who now lives in Georgia, was first jailed in Switzerland but was then placed under house arrest in the US.

It is not clear why Webb’s sentencing hearings have been constantly postponed but it undermines the Cayman authorities’ ability to apply for Webb’s extradition to Cayman, where he is wanted in connection with a hospital corruption scandal here.

His local business partner, Canover Watson, has already been tried, convicted, sentenced and released after serving just two years of his seven-year term. Webb has not yet answered the charges. It is understood that he is also wanted for questioning by the Cayman Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with an alleged financial scandal relating to local football body CIFA.

The deferments of Webb’s sentencing hearings indicate that it is unlikely he will be incarcerated in relation to his FIFA crimes.

The case, US v. Jeffrey Webb et al., case number 1:15-cr-00252, is being heard in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New YorK.

