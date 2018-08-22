Johann Moxam writes: The proposed project and the potential consequences have the ability to negatively impact the future of the Cayman Islands. It will be the largest and most expensive capital works project in Cayman’s history. As a result the environmental, financial and socio-economic concerns must be addressed as a matter of national importance. Transparency, objectivity and a logic approach by our leaders and the pro-port lobbyists and the large numbers of concerned citizens and residents is necessary because we all want a successful country.

The lack of transparency by the government fuels more speculation by the day and leads to questions like:

1. Why are they unwilling to engage the public?

2. What are the estimated total costs of the project?

3. Is the CIG providing a guaranty for the project?

4. Where is the updated EIA and business case as a result of the new design, size, costs associated by moving into deeper waters?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of relevant and substantive communication/consultation with the public, which is best described as a lack of transparency by CIG, there are legitimate concerns that the public will be left picking up the final tab if this project goes the distance. Please note, I agree that we need to improve the experience for passengers that come to Cayman but must proceed with caution in order not to burden current and future generations to essentially aid a select few.

A project of this magnitude, which will likely be closer to CI$300-400m in final costs, must not be driven or decided upon by the pro-port lobbyist and the politicians they control. This type of decision requires a referendum.

I encourage the voting public and residents to stand up, speak out and continue to publicly ask questions and hold all MLAs accountable. Ultimately, all Caymanians, residents and businesses, including corporate Cayman, must unite against this type of political tyranny in order to guard against the potential fiscal and environmental mismanagement.

In the spirit of candid dialogue, we should be able to call this charade of transparency what it really is and understand that this entire process and project is nothing more than an example of “Government Sponsored Corporate Welfare” to benefit a few select business interests for certain families, political financiers, friends and acolytes who expect the public purse to finance and prop up their commercial interests.

Those businesses or groups on Harbour Drive that are desperate for the project to proceed and who are the main drivers of the project should “put skin in the game” and invest their own funds or assist with financing the bond/loan that could potentially push the government over the financial cliff and potentially plunge our country into significant long-term financial hardship. Poor and expensive decisions like this one will accelerate the implementation of a direct form of taxation in the Cayman Islands.

History clearly shows us that the perceived success of most of those businesses and groups desperately pushing for the cruise berthing project, no matter the costs to the public, is largely because of the cronyism, nepotism and attitudes of entitlement which drives the duty free retail sector and how decisions have been historically made over several decades.

If they have failed to adapt or appreciate the facts that cruise ships are now selling the same products onboard their floating hotels, the public should not have to subsidize those businesses or commercial interests.

Given the size and scale and magnitude of the project, our leaders must demonstrate the highest levels of transparency and good governance. The public deserves all relevant information in order to make an informed decision. It appears, given their blind support and their close connections and working relationship with government, that the pro-port lobbyists know more than the general public about the project, such as full project details and the financing formula, terms and projections.

Therefore, those business owners should lead by example and demonstrate their confidence in the project by sharing all the relevant information with the public and demanding the government do the same, instead of expecting a type of government bail out from the public purse.

This issue is too important for the future of our country to play the usual ‘politricks’. A referendum will clearly demonstrate the will of the people at a time when Cayman has record numbers in both cruise passenger arrivals and air arrivals.

Unfortunately, the attitude and behavior being displayed by the Unity government, particularly the Minister of Tourism Moses Kirkconnell, the Unity Cabinet members, caucus and Ministry of Tourism officials, regarding the promised public consultation and information sharing phase. Details that have emerged suggests that there may exist significant issues that may potentially embarrass this government.

If so, the question to be asked is: why are they committed to moving forward at any costs? In fact, their collective actions are reminiscent of the conduct of the previous UDP administration during its negotiations with CHEC in 2011-12, which the PPM opposition members fought against, alleging a lack of transparency, possible corruption and failing to meet the appropriate standards of good governance.

