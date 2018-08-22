Cayman must have a referendum on the cruise port
Johann Moxam writes: The proposed project and the potential consequences have the ability to negatively impact the future of the Cayman Islands. It will be the largest and most expensive capital works project in Cayman’s history. As a result the environmental, financial and socio-economic concerns must be addressed as a matter of national importance. Transparency, objectivity and a logic approach by our leaders and the pro-port lobbyists and the large numbers of concerned citizens and residents is necessary because we all want a successful country.
The lack of transparency by the government fuels more speculation by the day and leads to questions like:
1. Why are they unwilling to engage the public?
2. What are the estimated total costs of the project?
3. Is the CIG providing a guaranty for the project?
4. Where is the updated EIA and business case as a result of the new design, size, costs associated by moving into deeper waters?
Unfortunately, due to a lack of relevant and substantive communication/consultation with the public, which is best described as a lack of transparency by CIG, there are legitimate concerns that the public will be left picking up the final tab if this project goes the distance. Please note, I agree that we need to improve the experience for passengers that come to Cayman but must proceed with caution in order not to burden current and future generations to essentially aid a select few.
A project of this magnitude, which will likely be closer to CI$300-400m in final costs, must not be driven or decided upon by the pro-port lobbyist and the politicians they control. This type of decision requires a referendum.
I encourage the voting public and residents to stand up, speak out and continue to publicly ask questions and hold all MLAs accountable. Ultimately, all Caymanians, residents and businesses, including corporate Cayman, must unite against this type of political tyranny in order to guard against the potential fiscal and environmental mismanagement.
In the spirit of candid dialogue, we should be able to call this charade of transparency what it really is and understand that this entire process and project is nothing more than an example of “Government Sponsored Corporate Welfare” to benefit a few select business interests for certain families, political financiers, friends and acolytes who expect the public purse to finance and prop up their commercial interests.
Those businesses or groups on Harbour Drive that are desperate for the project to proceed and who are the main drivers of the project should “put skin in the game” and invest their own funds or assist with financing the bond/loan that could potentially push the government over the financial cliff and potentially plunge our country into significant long-term financial hardship. Poor and expensive decisions like this one will accelerate the implementation of a direct form of taxation in the Cayman Islands.
History clearly shows us that the perceived success of most of those businesses and groups desperately pushing for the cruise berthing project, no matter the costs to the public, is largely because of the cronyism, nepotism and attitudes of entitlement which drives the duty free retail sector and how decisions have been historically made over several decades.
If they have failed to adapt or appreciate the facts that cruise ships are now selling the same products onboard their floating hotels, the public should not have to subsidize those businesses or commercial interests.
Given the size and scale and magnitude of the project, our leaders must demonstrate the highest levels of transparency and good governance. The public deserves all relevant information in order to make an informed decision. It appears, given their blind support and their close connections and working relationship with government, that the pro-port lobbyists know more than the general public about the project, such as full project details and the financing formula, terms and projections.
Therefore, those business owners should lead by example and demonstrate their confidence in the project by sharing all the relevant information with the public and demanding the government do the same, instead of expecting a type of government bail out from the public purse.
This issue is too important for the future of our country to play the usual ‘politricks’. A referendum will clearly demonstrate the will of the people at a time when Cayman has record numbers in both cruise passenger arrivals and air arrivals.
Unfortunately, the attitude and behavior being displayed by the Unity government, particularly the Minister of Tourism Moses Kirkconnell, the Unity Cabinet members, caucus and Ministry of Tourism officials, regarding the promised public consultation and information sharing phase. Details that have emerged suggests that there may exist significant issues that may potentially embarrass this government.
If so, the question to be asked is: why are they committed to moving forward at any costs? In fact, their collective actions are reminiscent of the conduct of the previous UDP administration during its negotiations with CHEC in 2011-12, which the PPM opposition members fought against, alleging a lack of transparency, possible corruption and failing to meet the appropriate standards of good governance.
Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint
Mr. Moxam , I think that you should know by now that the majority of Cayman Islands registered voters are against the cruise ship pier .
I believe that a man like you would really benefit from this , to just put it into prospective and present it to the public in a petition form .
I know that it would be a tough job , but if you accomplish it in stopping the pier , you have won all the seats in the next election. Someone has to do it .
johan…don’t let the kirkbots fool you…
First of all the tone of Moxam is totally disgusting and insulting to our people.Insinuating that MLAs are in the control of certain individuals without providing any proof is reckless dangerous and libellous, and just plays into the hands of Cayman Haters. This is particularly dangerous, coming from a wannabe politician. in the interest of transparency, how about Moxam and the organizers of Save Cayman providing proof that they are not involved with someone with motives other than saving Cayman. eg Is there someone behind these individuals who is planning to revive the plan to put the port in East End ? I would really like to know. Where was Moxam and Save Cayman when West Bay Road was traded away, or during the construction of the ugly monstrosities (underpass/overpass) that have taken away even more of the scenic and traditional route? These people were nowhere . Why? Because it was/is being done by the Dart Group .I am willing to bet that if Dart was given the job to develop the port and berthing facilities as they see fit, these objectors would disband right away. Now don’t get me wrong there are some genuine objectors out there but I fear that they are being manipulated by a few individuals with hidden agendas. Ezzard and Arden better be careful , you might just be helping Imparato or maybe Dart gain momentum for that High Rock Port/Berthing facility. Just Saying.
The question that begs to be asked is whether or not the Cayman Islands are a Democracy?
Nicholas Robson
Nick.Robson@gmail.com
Smoke and mirrors, most of caymanians want the dock. That’s why we voted ppm
You guys know that when bids are being considered they can’t just place them in public view right? That’s part of the whole CTC process now in place for fair procurement. Getting the best and most fair value for our people.
Kirkbots and ppm KOOL AID crew out to win the thumb down wars again ROFLOL
In my humble opinion, this tirade seems to stem from the botched “coalition for cash” movement and a way to lash out at udp and ppm after the people C4C backed realized ppm was a better option.
I get it, this is a major project and given that pretty much any large step in progress has some opposition one way or the other it’s the best opportunity that people like Johann and Ezzard have to try to make noise and gain exposure for the next election but come on now, this is just a political stunt.
Mac said it well yesterday, “I’ve been criticized by people trying to get seats before and they have all been proven wrong in the court of law”
Accusations will fly, but that doesn’t change the fact that this port development is sorely needed to progress along Cayman’s Tourism Future.
I belive we have already had 2 referendums on this topic. Ppm campaigned on a dock through two separate elections and won the control of government showing the Cayman Peoples choice on the matter.
I think listening to Mr bush on the radio handling mr Moxam and calling a spade a spade was perfect. Mr Moxam wants to run for a seat in government and was a leading force in forming C4C and has supported other non party or new party politicians and only wants to oppose for oppositions sake.
Can’t wait till the kirkbots get off of work at 5, get home and start doing their company mandated dislike wave
If we bring extra people ashore, as hoped, we need extra bus drivers & vehicles to get them to somewhere, what are these drivers going to do when the ships aren’t in?
If we don’t count the people coming ashore now how do we know if its a success?
If they spent 1.5 mil on a boardwalk, think a billion+, not 300-400 mil.
This needless project would bankrupt the country.
And those of you fools that genuinely think that the owner of the tender company is the biggest opponent of this. Do you really think he’s going to miss that likkle bit of income????
LOL!!!!
Have you seen his new boat? It’s paid for.
Moxam in ya face!
Answer the questions CIG, we are waiting.
If we are to believe that a dock is essential to the experience of our visiting customers then should we also not believe that stores being open when they are in port is also a part of that experience? Too many stores choose not to open when we have ships in port on Sundays and holidays. A number do not currently open on Saturdays. If these merchants can afford to turn away paying customers then why should the Government be investing (whether directly or indirectly) in a proposal to apparently enable more sales for them?
BOOM!!! Well said!!
Business’s around Georgetown having a retail Trade & Business License should be made to be open whilst Cruise Ships are in port. What sort of a message are we sending when visitor’s are strolling around our capital with all the shops shuttered at 7:30 am, 8:30 their time. CI Government have imposed conditions on other industries via the T&B License so do it for the town. — Please don’t comment with changing our clocks!!!!
Anonymous at 2.36pm We do have freedom of religion in the Cayman Islands. If a business owner chooses to not open his business on a given day for religious reasons there is nothing stopping someone else from opening their’s (unless it is contrary to the Sunday Trading Law)
Seven Mile Beach already overcrowded and full of theft, where all these extra cruise passengers going to fit? Why bring more in? Where they going to go? What’s the point of the new port system? Logically it doesn’t make any sense, and that’s even without considering the factor of the harm to the surrounding sea life environment that it’s going to affect. It’s like killing the goose that laid the golden egg. It is the beautiful surrounding sea environment that makes the Cayman Islands attractive to tourists. There is no logic to building this new port to bring in more cruise passengers to an already overcrowded situation and destroying the attractive surrounding sea environment.
Where there is no logic, is where there is instead greed, corruption and lust for power.
GREED, CORRUPTION AND LUST FOR POWER WIPES OUT LOGIC!!!
It’s funny how they can find $300,000,000 for a new dock we may or may not need but they can’t find that money for new and better equipped school for the children of these islands to grow a better tomorrow.
Keep the masses stupid and dull, makes them more malleable to conform with whatever you desire.
Award-winning comment!
Well said.
Why don’t the outspoken opponents start a voter-led petition to halt this endeavour until there are: “Standards in Public Life”, shared public info, business case, revised EIA, engineering studies, public education period, and lastly, a public referendum? Four columns: Name, voter ID number, email address (for verification), and signature. Change.org
I see absolutely no reason to build a Cruise port if the do not allow the casino’s to stay open on the ship. Thereby providing the ability to keep downtown open at night and allow business and life to return to the surrounding area.
The UK needs to step in at this point. They stopped Mac They now need to stop this foolishness.
Johann for GT North or even Red Bay
GT North – please!
I would vote for you Moxam if you run in GTC.
Either one but Red Bay definitely needs a replacement!
Well said Johann don’t ease them up. We stand with you!
Mel would be proud of you
Mr. Moxam you have let the cat out of the bag. I applaud your bravery and wish there were more locals like you that care and are prepared to step forward on issues.
Thank you Johan for sharing this and speaking truths that many are afraid to accept.