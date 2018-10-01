Tip-off leads police to fugitive

Joseph Hurlston

(CNS): Joseph Hurlston (36) has been tracked down by police following a tip from a member of the public. The local man, who is from George Town, was located by officers on Sunday evening at an address on West Bay Road and has been taken into police custody. Police said that another man at the location was also arrested on suspicion of harbouring an offender. The police put out an alert for the wanted man on Thursday but did not indicate why he was wanted. The RCIPS thanked the public for their assistance.

