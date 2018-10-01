WB woman detained after fight with police

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says they arrested a 30 year old West Bay woman early Sunday morning outside a George Town bar after she assaulted officers who had been called out to investigate a report of an altercation in the parking lot of Cotton Club on Shedden Road. The police arrived at around 2:30am and found a man bleeding from a wound to his side. Emergency services were called, but as the officers tried to clear the area around him, a woman at the scene began behaving aggressively and hit one of the officers. The woman was arrested for assaulting police and remains in custody.

Although it appears the man was stabbed, police have not indicated how he was injured or if the woman is a suspect in that assault as well.

The injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he is being treated and remains in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or here.

