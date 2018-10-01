CIG focused on burning garbage

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government remains committed to a waste-to-energy solution for the islands’ mounting garbage problem, according to the minister with responsibility for solid waste-management. Dwayne Seymour said in his message on the United Nations World Habitat Day that recycling will not solve Cayman’s garbage problem. The minister said it had long been recognised that the local landfills need proper management, and that includes waste-to-energy as well as capping and closing the existing dumps.

This, he said, is under discussion with the preferred bidder — a Dart-led consortium that won the bid over a year ago. So far, however, nothing has happened.

“The ministry believes waste-to-energy is the future of solid waste management and we’re striving to make it happen as soon as possible for us here in the Cayman Islands,” Seymour stated in his address.

This year’s habitat theme is ‘Municipal Solid Waste Management’ and Seymour said his ministry had “made significant strides” toward addressing this problem — a point that is open to question.

He said that work was going on to reduce the trash going into our landfills by reducing, reusing and recycling. However, there is very little evidence that government is seeking to enhance and promote these more environmental elements of solid waste management.

Seymour claimed that between 2014 and 2016 there was a three-fold increase in the tonnage of recyclables collected, even though officials have previously stated that less than 3% of Cayman’s garbage is recycled.

The minister commended volunteers from Plastic Free Cayman, a group that has been engaged in focused beach clean-ups but gave no indication that government will be helping them.

“The government and our private citizens are acting on a daily basis to tackle this worldwide challenge head-on in our own backyard, ” Seymour said. “A group of concerned residents, operating under the name Plastic Free Cayman, has taken it upon themselves to clean up our local beaches once a month. The group has collected thousands of pounds of garbage since it began last year.”

The minister said volunteers had also been involved in an audit of the trash collected, which is part of an international review looking at the types of plastic going into the world’s oceans.

“We at the ministry tip our hats to this group and wish them many successful future beach clean-ups,” he said, without indicating any plans his ministry has for recycling more plastic, reducing the amount of plastic imported into the islands or any possible bans or restrictions.

For decades the issue of garbage has been a major cause for public concern, which has recently been compounded by numerous equipment problems, staffing challenges, significant delays in garbage collection and undisclosed scandals surrounding the management of the Department of Environmental Health, including paying off former director Roydell Carter.

Seymour concluded by saying that one of the most important aspects of the country’s waste management scheme was the men and women who work each day at the landfills and on the garbage collection trucks, diligently serving our communities and keeping them safer in this regard, as he offered his appreciation for their service.

