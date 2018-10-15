Police to curb road closures for local events

(CNS): With increasing traffic congestion during peak morning and evening hours across Grand Cayman, the police say that in future they will be restricting the amount of road closures they approve to accommodate community events. The RCIPS said it is “evaluating public procession and road closure requests in a more restrictive manner with respect to main arterial roads on the island, including the George Town waterfront.” This announcement comes just a few weeks ahead of the annual Pirates Week Festival, and police are also asking for a week’s notice rather than three days, as set down in the law regarding road closures.

The RCIPS also said that as a general rule, it will no longer authorise the closure of main roads during peak hours on weekdays (7-9am and 4-7pm) for events. “Exceptions to this rule will be rare, especially with respect to road closure requests in the town centre of George Town,” the RCIPS said.

Police said that they wanted the extended deadline from three to seven days to help the police traffic unit evaluate requests and give them plenty of time to issue notifications about approved road closures. However, applications meeting the three-day minimum deadline set by legislation would still be considered.

The RCIPS said it is committed to notifying the public of approved road closures for events in advance but was only responsible for publicising road closures related to public events. Road closures due to road works or other repairs and improvements will continue to be publicised by the entity responsible for the road work.

Notices regarding road closures for events will be posted on the RCIPS website here and sent to the local media as soon as practical, based on the timing of the request.

“The RCIPS appreciates the value that public events bring, and will continue to facilitate these events whenever possible in order to foster a spirit of community and awareness of the many deserving causes on island,” police said. “However, the RCIPS must also consider the inconvenience and delays to the general public road closures can cause, as well as the public safety hazards that congestion can also create on roadways.”

Applications to hold a public procession and request road closures can be found here. Questions can also be submitted to the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

