Pillion injured in collision between car and motorcycle

(CNS): A man who was riding pillion on a motorbike sustained minor injuries when the bike collided with a car at the junction of Agricola Drive and Shamrock Road in Bodden Town on Friday. Police said that he was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment, but the rider of the motorcycle left the scene before police and emergency services arrived. The driver of the car, who remained at the scene, was uninjured. The crash is now under investigation by the traffic unit.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the online RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News