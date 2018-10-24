Legal associations merging into one body

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Law Society (CILS) and the Caymanian Bar Association (CBA) are about merge into one single professional body. After years of the CBA largely representing the interests of local litigators and the Law Society attorneys involved in the offshore sector, the two professional bodies are shaking off the lables and, following approval by both memberships, creating the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA). This marks the first time that the entire legal profession in Cayman will be represented by one association.

According to a press release about the new venture, the CILPA’s mandate will include supporting and protecting the character, status and interests of the legal profession and to promote the qualification, training and development of Caymanians as attorneys-at-law.

Alasdair Robertson, the outgoing CILS president, said that both CILS and the CBA have played crucial roles for the legal industry in Cayman representing the profession, encouraging the study of law and promoting honourable practices.

“Both associations were essential and important in their own right, however, the time has come for us to merge our knowledge and experience in the creation of an association designed to progress and protect the objectives of both,” he said.

A transitional council, comprising members of the executive of the CILS and the council of the CBA, has been working to form the new body, create a new website and form the first council for CILPA. David Collins, the interim president elect, Alasdair Robertson, Neil Timms, Kendra Foster, Huw Moses, Erik Bodden and James Bagnall will oversee the organisation until elections in early 2019.

“The future is bright for the legal industry in Cayman,” said Collins. “This merger is a hugely positive step for our profession and we are looking forward to the growth and development of Cayman’s legal sector. The creation of CILPA allows us to bring together an extraordinary wealth of knowledge and resources from both previous bodies, allowing us a larger and more accomplished platform to ensure the continuation of service to Cayman’s legal industry.

The new council will include at least two members who are sole practitioners or from a small firm with less than ten attorneys. Up to five will be from law firms employing ten or more lawyers, and no more than two members of the council can practice at the same law firm. All members of the initial council are Caymanian and going forward, at least a majority must be Caymanian, with the president being Caymanian.

Neil Timms QC, formerly the CBA president, said the merger was a moment for renewed optimism. “CILPA will be democratic, transparent and with adequate resources to meet the challenges we face, as well as being committed to the training and development of Caymanians within the profession,” he added.

The new association listed supporting the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and the administration of justice as one of a dozen objectives; also on the list are protecting the independence of the legal profession and encouraging education. The association will promote the public rights of access to the courts and the right to representation, encourage improvements in the administration of justice and the provision of law reports.

Although the officials from the new association made no direct mention of the absence of a legal practitioner’s bill, they said it would continue to support law reform and would create its own code of conduct for the profession.

Without a modern legal practitioners law, there is still no formally legislated code for legal practitioners. But the proposed bills over the years have all been contentious, with CILS and CBA often having been at odds over the previous drafts. It is not clear whether there merger signals a possible way forward for the law.

Despite the differences over what should and should not be in the new law, the profession is both supportive and well aware of the need for the law, which was also one of the recommendations that has been made to the Cayman Islands authorities to ensure the jurisdictions compliance with the Financial Action task Force requirements.

Former financial services minister, Wayne Panton, failed to steer through this legislation in the face of significant opposition from a small number of lawyers, the opposition and public concern that it would not benefit Caymanians attorneys. However, the current government has failed to bring any new drafts of the law.

Category: Business, Financial Services, Law