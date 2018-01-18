Law Society laments 30-year struggle for bill

(CNS): Alasdair Robertson, the president of the Cayman Islands Law Society, made his annual call for the fundamental reform of the Legal Practitioners Law at the opening of the Grand Court Wednesday, when he reminded the lawyers and lawmakers present that the current legislation is unfit for purpose and was identified as being in need of reform 30 years ago. He lamented the failure of legislators last year to steer a bill through parliament before the election.

“The Law Society greatly regrets that a genuine opportunity to enact a modern Legal Practitioners Bill was lost shortly before last year’s General Election,” Robertson said.

“We can only appeal to the new government finally to take forward the draft bill and to achieve what its predecessors have failed to do,” he said, adding that the “public is entitled to expect that we have modern, fair and proportionate regulation of all lawyers in private practice”.

Robertson said that without the reform, Cayman’s financial services sector will continue to be hindered, with adverse implications for local jobs and prosperity, and local lawyers will continue to be disadvantaged, missing the opportunity to be admitted in England and Wales and other jurisdictions, as he urged government to enact the legislation.

The former financial services minister, Wayne Panton, had made a great effort to try to steer through a piece of compromise legislation that addressed both sides of the conflicting issues surrounding the controversial bill, but like his predecessors before him, he was unable to succeed. The law was attacked by the opposition and a small number of local lawyers and Panton lost the support of Cabinet for the bill. But there has been little comment from the current government since about the state of the legislation that had previously been cited as critical to ensure Cayman passes through the latest review by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force.

When Attorney General Samuel Bulgin delivered his address at the court event he listed the legislation his chambers would be reviewing over the coming year, but made no mention of the return of the Legal Practitioners Bill. The chief justice also failed to mention the law, though much of his address was taken up by his much bigger immediate problem of the desperate need for a new court-house.

The only other person to mention the law was Stephen Watler, the president of the Caymanian Bar Association, which has been at odds with CILS over the final shape of the legislation. Watler took the position of spelling out what local lawyers want from the legislation rather than rehashing the failures.

Watler presented a long list of ‘must haves’ in the legislation, which demonstrates the continuing challenge as the Law Society has not been on board with all of the requirements.

These included a funded representative and democratically elected, self-regulating governing body, free from political or governmental interference. CBA also wants an efficient, transparent disciplinary process, a code of conduct, provisions for continuous training for local lawyers, limited and general admission, clear and enforceable regulations for lawyers practicing Cayman law outside the jurisdiction, limits on foreign offices, and requirements for local firms to include at least one Caymanian equity partner, business staffing plans, mandatory PQE for overseas lawyers and limiting the scope of the law to admission, practicing certificates and discipline.

