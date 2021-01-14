‘No more excuses’ for law firms

David Collins

(CNS): David Collins, the president of the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA), warned local law firms that there could be “no more excuses” for not advancing the careers of Caymanian attorneys with the passage of the long-awaited Legal Services Bill. Speaking at the opening of the Grand Court on Wednesday, Collins said the historic legislation provided much needed regulatory reforms and a platform for the profession to flourish

He said that for the first time there were regulations that provide a framework for the training and advancement of Caymanian attorneys within law firms. “I call on all law firms to embrace the spirit of these Regulations,” he said. “These regulations envision a future in which Caymanian attorneys have a more prominent role within law firms.”

He added that they “envision that the development and progression of Caymanian attorneys will be central to the strategy of every law firm, resulting in a more sustainable legal sector — a legal sector that includes more Caymanians in senior roles as equity partners and managing partners of law firms in these Islands. My Lord, to every law firm I say clearly, there are no more excuses.”

He pointed out that CILPA had made an “immense contribution” in shaping the bill and ensuring its passage, with the support of the profession. Although the law has still come in for some criticism, it has been accepted by the majority of stakeholders.

Collins also reflected on the work that CILPA has done redeveloping the Professional Practice Course at the Truman Bodden Law School and the role members of the association had in drafting the legislation necessary to protect the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.