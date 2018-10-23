Tourist dies after snorkelling in GT harbour

23/10/2018

Cayman News Service(CNS): An as yet unidentified visitor to the Cayman Islands died on Tuesday while snorkeling along the George Town waterfront. Police said that at around 10:45am the emergency services responded to the report of a man in difficulty while in the water. When they arrived the man was unresponsive and was taken immediately to the George Town hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The RCIPS said further details would be released later.

2018 is turning out to be a bad year for water related deaths in Cayman as this person is the 12th victim of the year.

  1. Jared Williams says:
    23/10/2018 at 6:20 pm

    How did it happen?

