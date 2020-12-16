MPs back ‘imperfect’ lawyers law

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the House of Parliament

(CNS): The Legal Services Act was passed unanimously by parliament on Friday, even though both sides of the House pointed to imperfections in the legislation. Formerly the Legal Practitioners Bill, this lawyers law has had a long and controversial history. Finally steering this latest version through with support from the opposition, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the bill doesn’t satisfy everyone but it was the closest that any legislation had ever come.

There have been numerous stumbling blocks in the past to getting the desperately needed modern legislation. It is needed to provide both the legal framework for the profession and meet the demands of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and global standards for offshore finance. The premier warned that if Cayman did not address this issue, it would wind up on another blacklist.

McLaughlin said that the current law, which was passed in 1968, was woefully inadequate now, given the changes in the industry, and it was actually hurting the profession, as he stressed the need for the new bill.

“It is my view and that of many that the law as it now stands is not only obsolete but is actually harming rather than helping the practice of Cayman Islands Law,” he told the House. “The status quo is simply not an option.”

The biggest obstacle to introducing a new piece of legislation has been the fact that the profession itself has been unable to agree, given the massive divergence in interests between the large offshore law firms and local sole practitioners.

“The legal fraternity has for more than twenty years been unable to come together and agree and to make a start,” the premier said.

These major differences were compounded by many other issues, including accusations of the unlawful practice of Cayman Islands law outside the jurisdiction by attorneys who have not been called to the Cayman bar, and what many see as the failure of the bigger firms to give adequate opportunities to Caymanian lawyers.

While the premier succeeded in getting this legislation passed, some local lawyers still object to it, believing that it has significant shortcomings.

The Cayman Island Legal Practitioners Association has backed the law but the Association of Legal Professionals and Advocates has opposed it, setting out their concerns in a long document posted in the CNS Library.

As he presented the legislation last week, McLaughlin said the law was the closest he had ever seen to lawyers agreeing to get behind a law that was “capable of addressing the myriad concerns” about the current law, especially regarding professional discipline. “I do not profess that this bill is perfect or that it meets all of the concerns… and that everyone is satisfied… but it is more than a good start,” he added.

The premier explained the hope was that with this initial effort, future governments would be able to improve on it once the law was put into effect.