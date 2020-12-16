MPs back ‘imperfect’ lawyers law
(CNS): The Legal Services Act was passed unanimously by parliament on Friday, even though both sides of the House pointed to imperfections in the legislation. Formerly the Legal Practitioners Bill, this lawyers law has had a long and controversial history. Finally steering this latest version through with support from the opposition, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the bill doesn’t satisfy everyone but it was the closest that any legislation had ever come.
There have been numerous stumbling blocks in the past to getting the desperately needed modern legislation. It is needed to provide both the legal framework for the profession and meet the demands of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and global standards for offshore finance. The premier warned that if Cayman did not address this issue, it would wind up on another blacklist.
McLaughlin said that the current law, which was passed in 1968, was woefully inadequate now, given the changes in the industry, and it was actually hurting the profession, as he stressed the need for the new bill.
“It is my view and that of many that the law as it now stands is not only obsolete but is actually harming rather than helping the practice of Cayman Islands Law,” he told the House. “The status quo is simply not an option.”
The biggest obstacle to introducing a new piece of legislation has been the fact that the profession itself has been unable to agree, given the massive divergence in interests between the large offshore law firms and local sole practitioners.
“The legal fraternity has for more than twenty years been unable to come together and agree and to make a start,” the premier said.
These major differences were compounded by many other issues, including accusations of the unlawful practice of Cayman Islands law outside the jurisdiction by attorneys who have not been called to the Cayman bar, and what many see as the failure of the bigger firms to give adequate opportunities to Caymanian lawyers.
While the premier succeeded in getting this legislation passed, some local lawyers still object to it, believing that it has significant shortcomings.
The Cayman Island Legal Practitioners Association has backed the law but the Association of Legal Professionals and Advocates has opposed it, setting out their concerns in a long document posted in the CNS Library.
As he presented the legislation last week, McLaughlin said the law was the closest he had ever seen to lawyers agreeing to get behind a law that was “capable of addressing the myriad concerns” about the current law, especially regarding professional discipline. “I do not profess that this bill is perfect or that it meets all of the concerns… and that everyone is satisfied… but it is more than a good start,” he added.
The premier explained the hope was that with this initial effort, future governments would be able to improve on it once the law was put into effect.
See the bill and the ALPA concerns in the CNS Library.
FYI – there are 72 filed amendments to the bill which must be addressed at the committee stage. The bill passed on first reading but is not yet law. there is a legislative process to be followed in this lengthy process.
Many persons have been practising Cayman Islands law overseas for decades without a Cayman Islands legal practice certificate. The government has never penalized any of these persons even though the government has always been in a position to identify these persons. Instead, the government turned a blind eye to these practices and if the Legal Services Bill passes into law, the new law will make “ok” behaviour that was not previously “ok”. The government is showing the Caymanian people how it intends to govern in the future and whose interests it will take into account if re-elected. It is also clear that the Opposition needs financial resources and competence to understand complex legal issues which ultimately affect Caymanians and their ability to make a living in Cayman.
Sadly, ignoring the people’s interests is not unusual. Examples:
1. When Shirley Roulstone and the CPR Group fought and won the people’s right to hold a referendum vote on the expansion of the cruise berthing facility. The government ignored the people’s constitutional rights and is not allowing the referendum vote on the next election day. The government’s action here is in the interest of cruise ship CEOs.
2. When the government amended the Freedom of Information Law, disallowing members of the public to obtain certain Cabinet records and then “backdating” the disallowed access to six months before the date of the passage of the law. What is the government hiding?
3. When the government allowed cement to be poured on our mangroves with no penalty for harm to the environmemt.
4. When the government refuses on an ongoing basis to enforce litter laws, leaving our beaches lined with garbage, including plastics and waste.
5. When the children in our public education system are experiencing issues, the economy is short on funds going into the May 2021 elections, yet the government is proposing to spend $160 million on an education building which itself will have little or no impact on the effectiveness on learning or advancement of our children. The combination of a broke government and broke public education system is not good.
6. The refusal of OfReg to regulate fuel prices to lower the cost of living during the pandemic even though world prices were falling.
7. Failure to implement anti-trust legislation that would address practices of monopolies who may causes prices to remain high and who may create barriers to entry to various markets rather than getting the best deals for the people.
The list goes on. As voters, we cant be like the government and turn a blind eye. Vote wisely.
So will the people who intentionally refused to give Caymanians opportunity, and have been unlawfully practicing Cayman Law, be considered of good character and admitted as officers of our illustrious court?