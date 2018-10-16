Six people arrested over illegal numbers

(CNS): Police seized a large quantity of cash, several receipt books and other gambling paraphernalia and arrested six suspects during an operation at the weekend targeting the local illegal numbers racket. A 54-year-old man from Bodden Town, a 35-year-old woman from George Town and four men from George Town aged 48, 55, 57, and 62 were all rounded up after the raid at a house on School House Road in the capital and have since been bailed. Meanwhile, a West Bay couple arrested six months ago on suspicion of gambling offences have now been charged.

The 42-year-old-man and 26-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, 13 April after a search at an address off West Church Street. Police said they were charged with unlawful gaming and keeping or using a place as a common gambling house. They have been bailed to appear in court on 23 October.

