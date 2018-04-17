Illegal numbers ring busted in West Bay

(CNS): Friday the thirteenth turned out to be unlucky for a couple in West Bay who were arrested after community cops busted a suspected numbers racket last week. The operation was in response to local concerns about illegal gambling and anti-social behaviour in and around the West Church Street and Mount Pleasant Road junction close to the Batabano Plaza. During the operation officers spotted a man and a woman acting suspiciously, and after a search police recovered around CI$3,000 in cash along with various items used for illegal gambling.

As a result, the 26-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, both from West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession of lottery tickets, selling lottery tickets, possession of criminal property, and permitting a place to be used as a gaming house.

Pressing on with the operation, the community police conducted another search at a nearby address, where they found a CI$100 counterfeit note and more gambling-related items.

The man and woman are now on bail as the investigation continues.

“These arrests further demonstrate the commitment of the Community Policing Department to proactively targeting illegal gambling, and we are grateful to members of the public for bringing their concerns to us,” said Superintendent Robert Graham. “The fact that counterfeit currency was also found shows that this type of illegal activity often goes hand in hand with other crimes.”

He added, “As part of the proactive approach we are taking to community policing, our Community Officers will continue to make checks in the area in an effort to deter this type of illegal activity from taking place in the future.”

  1. Anonymous says:
    17/04/2018 at 9:39 pm

    RCIP open your eyes to the increased traffic on Sunday mornings at the top of Marina Drive. Been going on for years but I think you already knew that!




  2. Anonymous says:
    17/04/2018 at 8:37 pm

    Aim your sights a little higher RCIPS and you will find the real criminals of Cayman.




  3. Anonymous says:
    17/04/2018 at 7:30 pm

    The same ones are sending off their money overseas in the plaza right after. All day everyday. The clerks allowing them to do this are just as bad.




  4. Who, what, where? says:
    17/04/2018 at 7:20 pm

    So what about the one community officer and his wife who sell numbers?

    Right Partner????




  5. Anonymous says:
    17/04/2018 at 6:49 pm

    The untouched illegal numbers rackets have been raging with impunity for at least 30 years. Including assassinations of members. Suddenly brand new Police cars get torched. Coincidence I guess?!?




  6. Anonymous says:
    17/04/2018 at 6:43 pm

    I like the continued use of Community Police in this release. Pushing the community police angle I see. None the less it was a success regardless of which department of the police did it.




  7. Observer says:
    17/04/2018 at 5:55 pm

    Numbers is not our problem. Drugs, burglaries, murders, thefts and I could go on and on.




  8. Naya Boy says:
    17/04/2018 at 5:02 pm

    Somebody Says its not funny it appears to be a policy just like the drug arrests, I guess if the Hondurans had more officers in the RCIPS their lotto business would not be touched either. Corruption and partial oppressive justice is still alive and well in the Cayman Islands. You are absolutely right their has been no arrest and if you take into consideration the amount of time it is played daily you get a real sense of the level of immunity from our foreign run police service which is enjoyed by our Jamaican Cashpot drop pan sellers. Corruption has never been compulsory Cayman.




  9. Anonymous says:
    17/04/2018 at 4:22 pm

    Shit! Got my cash man and my dealer!




  10. Anonymous says:
    17/04/2018 at 3:59 pm

    Time for a regulated national lottery? Take the power away from the numbers man and use the profits to refurb the hospital, schools, roads, dump ect ect ect… or we can just remain dependent on daddy darts left tit until he has a monopoly on everything.




  11. Somebody says says:
    17/04/2018 at 2:53 pm

    So funny how the police can’t catch and arrest the Jamaicans selling numbers all day on Eastern Ave.




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 3:17 pm

      So true. It only takes a visit to a certain bar on Eastern Ave where they can also find certain south american folks who sits in a corner all day carrying out sales and exchanges with the books, cash etc in plain sight. But then again, I have witnessed police officers buying from these people also so maybe that explains why they are so confident in carrying out their business.




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 4:43 pm

      Behind corner restaurant




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 5:16 pm

      Yes let’s distract by bringing up Jamaicans…. again. Your own are just as bad.




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 5:42 pm

      Can’t be everywhere at once. Why don’t you put a call into Crimestoppers and give them the information you have, or is that to much effort




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 5:44 pm

      And Archie bar ..




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 6:36 pm

      The master fixer of the numbers’ trade is Caymanian. Why don’t RCIP arrest him?




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 7:17 pm

      Why do I feel there is an anti Jamaican vibe on the Island. Jamaican sweat built a large part of it.




      0



    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 7:18 pm

      Just like how they can’t catch them speeding and doing other things.




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 7:42 pm

      West Bay busts sounds better thats why, Cant give the Capital a bad name.




    • Anonymous says:
      17/04/2018 at 9:38 pm

      funny eh? and the police force is majority jamaican …




  12. Anonymous says:
    17/04/2018 at 2:44 pm

    Keep up the pressure RCIP.




