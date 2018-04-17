Illegal numbers ring busted in West Bay

(CNS): Friday the thirteenth turned out to be unlucky for a couple in West Bay who were arrested after community cops busted a suspected numbers racket last week. The operation was in response to local concerns about illegal gambling and anti-social behaviour in and around the West Church Street and Mount Pleasant Road junction close to the Batabano Plaza. During the operation officers spotted a man and a woman acting suspiciously, and after a search police recovered around CI$3,000 in cash along with various items used for illegal gambling.

As a result, the 26-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, both from West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession of lottery tickets, selling lottery tickets, possession of criminal property, and permitting a place to be used as a gaming house.

Pressing on with the operation, the community police conducted another search at a nearby address, where they found a CI$100 counterfeit note and more gambling-related items.

The man and woman are now on bail as the investigation continues.

“These arrests further demonstrate the commitment of the Community Policing Department to proactively targeting illegal gambling, and we are grateful to members of the public for bringing their concerns to us,” said Superintendent Robert Graham. “The fact that counterfeit currency was also found shows that this type of illegal activity often goes hand in hand with other crimes.”

He added, “As part of the proactive approach we are taking to community policing, our Community Officers will continue to make checks in the area in an effort to deter this type of illegal activity from taking place in the future.”

