Police seize gun and suspected numbers cash

(CNS): Police have seized a loaded handgun, an undisclosed amount of US and Cayman cash, as well as ganja during a warrant search at a house in Bodden Town on Saturday morning. Three occupants of the house, a 44-year-old woman and two men, aged 43 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Along with the cash, police recovered documentation suggesting that its source was illegal gambling.

As a result, the woman was further arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling, while the 43-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja. He has since been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of ganja. He was due to appear in court today.

The woman and the younger man were released on bail pending further investigation.