Enforce the Animals Law, stop cruelty

‘PAWSatively Hopeful for Change’ writes: Thirty-two dogs were recently removed from one premises in Grand Cayman by the Department of Agriculture. The DoA contacted all the animal charities on island seeking their assistance in arranging for these dogs to be taken out of their facility. In record speed these charities managed to remove all the dogs. Due to the goodwill of many, these dogs are now safe in foster care and are not looking at the syringe of death as sadly so many unwanted dogs do on a daily basis at the DoA.

The Humane Society and a couple of the charities are now faced with the expensive task of getting these dogs spayed and neutered so that they do not add to the island’s problem of overpopulation. The dogs had not been properly cared for and will need medical treatment, and all of them will need the monthly medication that they should have been provided with in the first place to prevent them from contracting the killer Heartworm disease and flea and tick infestations.

This is abuse in itself by the “owner” for not providing the necessary care required when owning these dogs. Without taking into account the day-to-day cost of feeding, just the above treatments alone for these dogs will cost in excess of CI$10,000 — a considerable sum that is most definitely going to hurt the various charities that will have to pay.

Hoarding animals for whatever purpose, breeding, protection etc., is a form of abuse when they are not cared for in the proper way. These dogs do not come from a “normal” environment; they lack social interaction skills and have no idea what it is like to live a “normal” life, living happily and safely in communities.

Why is it that the Animals Law never seems to be enforced? Why is it that the term “abuse” has a different meaning to many and, as such, is ignored time and time again? Some people, sadly including police officers from different countries, definitely view abuse in a different light and have the attitude that “it’s only a dog”.

Why is it that blatant abuse (not necessarily intentional physical abuse but, for example, depriving the animal of shade, food, water and medical assistance, abandonment or continual breeding) just seems to be ignored? Why is it when on the rare occasion a case does reach the courts, nothing seems to be done and therefore a message of “abuse is acceptable” seems to be the only verdict?

Not even a week later and another plea was sent out on social media asking for assistance with regards to the removal of a new intake of dogs from the DoA which had to be undertaken within a 24 hour period otherwise the dogs would be euthanized. The DoA should not be a conveyor belt for the destruction of animals because owners cannot be bothered to look after them, allowing them to breed and roam over the island.

These dogs will ultimately form packs, scavenge and protect themselves, some becoming aggressive just to survive — natural behaviour due to neglect by the owner. On the other hand, a dog tethered 24/7 on a very short, heavy chain may be confined and not bothersome to the neighbourhood but this is also abuse and something that needs to be addressed and the owners punished for such cruelty.

It is for these reasons and many more that the Animals Law needs to be treated like any other law and enforced. A strong message to those “owners” who neglect and abuse these animals needs to be sent with harsh punishments handed down. Owners need to be held accountable for their actions (or lack of in some instances), and once frequent and harsh punishments are handed out (as well as orders to not allow such owners to own dogs in the future, which need to be properly monitored), then just maybe we can start saving lives.

It is not acceptable for this type of cruelty to carry on unnoticed and not to be dealt with. The DoA, police and charities need to work together to ensure the safety of animals and, if they find that they are not being cared for, the animals need to be immediately removed to a place of safety and not euthanized shortly thereafter, as so many are.

Owners need to be put in front of the courts quickly and harsher sentences handed down to include heavy fines and/or imprisonment. Excuses of not having the money for a fine or the impact of the owner going to jail having a devastating effect on family and livelihood is just tough. If you don’t have sufficient finances don’t get a dog, and if you are abusing your animal and breaking the law, expect to be punished appropriately.

Backyard breeders should also be harshly dealt with in the court system; there are too many people thinking that breeding dogs, especially many of the so-called “banned breeds”, is just an easy way to make a buck. We need to get the unwanted dog population down, and by allowing these leeches to carry on breeding these dogs and not caring what happens to them after they have been sold has to stop.

The DoA again needs to investigate and DO SOMETHING — time and time again stories are told about a certain breeder that is blatantly breaking the law, abusing his/her animals etc., complaints are filed with the DoA and yet nothing seems to be done. Why is that? The law states that dogs need to be licensed. Apart from a DoA dog-tag, which anybody can apply for, no in-depth identification or information on the owner or dog is required. How is this “licence” worth anything and who monitors and regulates them?

Investigating abuse even further shows links between animal abuse and violence against people. This is a community and country issue, not just a dog welfare issue. One such study found that in families under supervision for physical abuse of their children, pet abuse was concurrent in 88% of the families in the USA.

Acts of animal cruelty are linked to a variety of other crimes, including violence against people, property crimes, dog fighting and drug or disorderly conduct offenses. Stopping animal abuse in children can help curb violent tendencies before they escalate to include violence against people.

There are many people here in the Cayman Islands who can vote now and others who will be eligible in the future and would welcome a government that actively enforces this law and helps to end the suffering of these animals.

They say you can tell a lot about a country from the way it treats its elderly and its animals. Allowing this behaviour to continue sends a message to visitors that the Cayman Islands is a third world, backward country that knows no better.

Enforce the law, bring abusers to court, and hand down sentences that will be a discomfort and hardship to those that receive it, similar to the discomfort and hardship that they have inflicted on the animals that have no voice.

