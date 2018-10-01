Wall danger for condos as boardwalk narrows road

(CNS): The construction of two huge new houses on South Sound Road, opposite the new boardwalk, has left neighbouring residents at the Shore Club in fear of a major accident because the high wall built between them blocks the view for drivers turning into a now narrower road. With the $1.3 million boardwalk now close to completion, South Sound Road is not only much narrower, to accommodate the 1,500 foot deck, bike lane and jogging path, but it is also now some four feet closer to the properties on the opposite side of the road.

Because of the narrowed road, the high wall built between Shore Club and the two new properties now runs right to the fringe of the roadway, with no sidewalk, instead of the previous 4-foot setback. Local residents claim this wall is putting them in great danger and is in contravention of the 2005 Roads Law, which states no structure creating an obstruction of view to a road can be built above two feet high.

A spokesperson for the Shore Club strata said it is now extremely dangerous when exiting the Shore Club onto South Sound Road because the wall completely obscures visibility of traffic to the left, so residents are taking their lives into their hands when exiting right as vehicles stream into town from the east.

Where the problem could escalate into a potential traffic fatality, they said, is through motorists speeding and overtaking along that narrow section of the road.

Local businessman and the developer of the Shore Club, Stefan Baraud, said he has witnessed a number of near misses due to the obstructed visibility when exiting the condo development.

“When we exit Shore Club heading east we can’t see the traffic. People are constantly overtaking and it’s only a matter of time before an accident will occur, possibly resulting in a fatality,” Baraud said. “The planning department, NRA and the ministry will be negligent if something happens. It’s simply not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ an accident will happen.”

According to the Shore Club strata, no notifications were received from the government about their intentions for the boardwalk. It was also stated that no notification was provided about the wall built between the Shore Club and the new houses, which stands some six feet high at the front and up to 12 feet further back.

The two new properties are being built on a joint lot by architect Derek Serpell and investment fund director Martin Byrne. According to Cayman Contemporary Construction, which is building the two

houses directly opposite the ‘flip flop tree’, the Serpell residence will be 6,021 square feet, over three

floors with 20-foot-high retaining walls, while the Byrne residence next door will be over 10,900 square

feet.

Serpell, who is named as project manager for both houses, declined to comment on either the plans for construction or the safety concerns raised by the Shore Club.

Baraud said that a simple solution would be for Serpell to reduce two rows of blocks from the wall,

reducing its height by 16 inches, which would then allow exiting drivers to have a clear view of the

road in front of them.

CNS reached out to officials at the Ministry for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure to explain the notification process for neighbouring residents for the boardwalk project, however no response was forthcoming. There was also no explanation regarding how the boardwalk construction had reduced the setback from the road of the properties being constructed opposite, as that section of South Sound Road has shifted inland.

Further complicating matters for Shore Club residents is that they say the wall in question is now leaning dangerously towards their complex, with cracks appearing. Additionally, it does not extend all the way to the back boundary, they said, so rainwater runoff is now spilling into their property.

