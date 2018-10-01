OTEC still in talks with CIG for ocean energy plant

(CNS): OTEC International LLC (OTI) has said that it is still in talks with the Cayman Islands Government and CUC about the proposed ocean thermal energy conversion plant which would, if it ever goes ahead, be the first commercial operation of its kind in the world. OTI entered into its first agreement with CUC in 2011 and began moving ahead with an environmental impact assessment in 2014 for a plant off the coast of North Side. In a press release issued after a recent energy conference held in Cayman, the company said they were delighted that the minister responsible for energy, Joey Hew, mentioned the project during his speech at that event.

OTI said that this technology offers a clean and sustainable electricity generation option, ideal for countries with a tropical climate and deep waters, such as the Cayman Islands. Eileen O’Rourke, President of OTI and its subsidiary, Cayman OTI, said the firm was looking forward to being a part of Cayman’s renewable energy future and continuing its talks with OfReg and CUC to finalise terms for an agreement.

She said the technology would decrease the cost of energy, increase the environmental sustainability of Cayman’s energy sector, increase energy security, as well as contribute to the economic development of the energy industry here.

“We are excited to be the first to commercialise ocean thermal energy conversion technology and to bring it to the Cayman Islands. We continue to be grateful to the Cayman Islands Government for their interest in developing this innovative and forward-thinking sustainable energy option in Cayman,” O’Rourke said.

The US-based company hopes to develop a floating platform off the coast of North Side, which would be the first power plant of its kind. Ocean thermal energy conversion is a technology that coverts solar energy stored in tropical oceans to utility-scale power through a process that exploits the large temperature gradient between the water on the surface and that found at depth. The energy would then be carried to the grid via a buried cable running to a substation onshore.

Although there is some enthusiasm in the energy sector about this alternative and sustainable technology, a lack of support from governments around the world and the major capital investment required means it has not yet delivered on the high hopes. Despite the sustainability, there are still environmental concerns and some people are uneasy about seeing the thermal industrial-like plants disrupting pristine marine views, such as the ones in Cayman.

In its 2017-2017 National Energy Policy government has said that “the development and application of viable alternatives and emerging technologies such as OTEC must be pursued, as these could in the long run become real options”.

However, the policy document does not include any energy generation from this type of technology in its statistics reflecting where Cayman’s power will come from over the next 20 years.

Category: Business, Energy, Science & Nature, utilities