Cayman delegation rubs shoulders with European royalty

(CNS): As public attention was focused on whether or not the Cayman Islands should embark on developing a cruise berthing facility, Premier Alden McLaughlin, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers and representatives from the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands were in Europe rubbing shoulders with royalty. The Cayman delegation hosted a reception Thursday night at the luxury boat show in Monaco. The guest of honour was Prince Albert II of Monaco, who was welcomed by McLaughlin and Rivers.

According to a press release from the premier’s office, McLaughlin presented the prince with the Coat of Arms of the Cayman Islands and engaged in discussions about cycling. Prince Albert, who like the premier is a keen cyclist, invited him to take part in the the St-Tropez to Monaco charity bike ride in support of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The prince also expressed an interest in returning the favour and visiting the Cayman Islands.

Officials said the reception, which was held for friends of Cayman, including yacht owners, yacht builders, naval architects and other key players and service providers in the yachting sector, was a successful evening that gave McLaughlin and Rivers opportunities to speak with them about the Cayman Islands and the Cayman Registry. Several guests said they plan to visit the Cayman Islands.

Prior to hobnobbing with royalty, the premier and minister met with the Minister of State of Monaco Serge Telle and the Finance Minister Jean Castellini “to better understand the way the two different jurisdiction function. McLaughlin said there are more similarities than differences between the two jurisdictions and there may be opportunities for closer collaboration.

Discussions also included infrastructure developments, such as the Portier Cove project in Monaco that will reclaim and develop develop 15 acres of land in the Mediterranean Sea for new homes in the wealthy resort of Monaco. The project is expected to cost about US$2.66 billion, but McLaughlin and Minister Rivers compared it to the cruise pier project here, suggesting the Cayman Islands government was also trying to reduce the environmental impact whilst ensuring future economic benefit.

After that meeting, on Wednesday evening the Cayman delegation hosted a dinner for clientele of the Shipping Registry. This was the first time that the Cayman Islands has hosted a dinner at the Monaco show.

“This dinner provided an opportunity for Cayman to thank some of the clients of our Registry for the business provided to the Cayman Islands and for their loyalty over the years,” said McLaughlin. “Today we are a world leading register. However, we cannot be complacent and must collectively work hard to maintain our dominance in the sector.”

The government has come in for considerable criticism for the extensive and what appears to be a costly government trip to the boat show. The visit has been justified by the role the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry plays as part of the slate of services offered through the financial services industry.

The premier’s office stated, “As a dominating flag state of the ultra-large segment of the yachting industry, the Cayman Islands has more than 80% of that market share and is a world-leading register. Not only does the Cayman Islands earn substantial fees from the work of the Shipping Registry, but the Caymanian brand is also greatly enhanced by so many luxury yachts being registered in the Cayman Islands and flying the Cayman flag.”

Rivers said, “The presence of those at dinner was a clear indication of the value they place on Cayman’s Shipping Registry.” She added that guests discussed with her and the premier the registry and the future of Cayman in general.

On the last day of the trip McLaughlin and Rivers met with Lia Riva, the owner of the well-known boat builders Riva Yachts based in Monaco. They discussed opportunities to work with the Cayman Registry as Riva Yachts focuses more in the super-yachts sector.

Later in the day the Cayman delegation attended the Cayman Islands sponsored MARE Forum symposium on the future of the super yachts industry. Minister Rivers was among that keynote speakers; others included Farouk Nefzi, marketing and brand director of renowned shipbuilders Feadship, as well as Sherice Arman, Partner of Maples and Calder.

The release stated that symposium was well attended and there was widespread discussion on the future of yachting, including the changing regulatory regime.

During the visit to the luxury show the delegation saw many large yachts using the Cayman Registry and flying the Cayman red ensign flag. Most of them had George Town displayed on their stern to indicate their registering port but one was seen sporting The Creek in Cayman Brac as the port of register.

