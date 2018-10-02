Police urge vigilance as thieves target parked cars
(CNS): Police are urging car owners not to leave valuables visible in their vehicles after they received seven reports of thieves targetting parked cars overnight on Saturday-Sunday at two separate locations while the owners attended events nearby. Four of the reports involved vehicles parked on Pedro Castle Road in Bodden Town, and the other three involved cars parked off Lawrence Boulevard, George Town. The rear windows of the vehicles were smashed and in some cases cash or personal items were taken. These break-ins are currently under investigation.
I’ve watched as one group rides around where cars are parked on bicycles looking in the windows and then tells a second team is told which cars to target!
In other words we cant do anything. You are on your own.
They don’t even need to be visible. One time I had someone swipe the side view mirror. That’s all he took but if you have a Honda you really gotta be careful. Friend of mine had someone crowbar his hood and took a bunch of parts from his engine bay cutting hoses and wires to get them out…
how this can happen on smb is a disgrace!…wheres the cctv?