Police urge vigilance as thieves target parked cars

(CNS): Police are urging car owners not to leave valuables visible in their vehicles after they received seven reports of thieves targetting parked cars overnight on Saturday-Sunday at two separate locations while the owners attended events nearby. Four of the reports involved vehicles parked on Pedro Castle Road in Bodden Town, and the other three involved cars parked off Lawrence Boulevard, George Town. The rear windows of the vehicles were smashed and in some cases cash or personal items were taken. These break-ins are currently under investigation.

Category: Crime, Police