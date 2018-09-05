(CNS): Unemployment in the Cayman Islands has fallen to its lowest level since before the global economic crash, according to figures released by the Economic and Statistics Office on Wednesday. The Spring 2018 Labour Force Survey estimates that the overall unemployment rate is now at 3.4% (down from 4.1% this time last year), while for Caymanians alone the rate has fallen to 5.3% (down from 6.2% last year). Both numbers are the lowest level of unemployment for the country since 2007. The number of jobless Caymanians fell by 12.4% to settle at 1,118.

The under-employment rate also fell for local people by 1.1%, with 636 Caymanians identifying as under-employed. Meanwhile, the overall size of the labour force has grown by 1.5% and is now made up of almost 21,000 Caymanians, an increase of 2.4%.

The report shows a growth in the population of the Cayman Islands by 2.1%. As of June this year, the population was 64,240 made up of more than 36,154 Caymanians.

The permanent resident population also grew reflecting government’s processing of the backlog of applications after it had stalled due to legal troubles. There are now 5,971 permanent residents compared to 4,376 persons in Spring 2017. However, the non-Caymanian population has declined by 4%.

The full survey was published by the ESO on its website today, just before Finance Minister Roy McTaggart spoke about the figures as the Legislative Assembly opened on Cayman Brac.

The minister said he believed the drop in the unemployment rate reflected the success of the local economy and was not a distorted statistic, as was the case in 2007, when the low employment rate was largely due to the rebuilding of Grand Cayman following the devastation of Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

McTaggart explained that at that time Cayman was facing a false economy because of the construction process and it came to an end with the 2008 recession.

“But with these figures …we now have the best employment since that time and it tells me it is real; it is not a false number; these are real figures as people are finding work,” he added.

