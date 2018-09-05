(CNS): From 1 November Caymanians and residents will see a $150 increase in the amount of goods they can bring home under their personal duty-free allowance. Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the government’s decision as he began a ‘State of the Nation’ address during the special State Opening of the Legislative Assembly on Cayman Brac. McLaughlin said the increase in the allowance from $350 to $500 represented somewhere in the range of $1 million in lost revenue for the public purse, but given its prudent fiscal management and increase in revenues, government could afford the small loss in taxes.

“Our careful stewardship of the national finances makes this is an affordable amount for government to forego while being another welcome reduction in the burden of duties on Caymanians and residents,” he said.

McLaughlin said it was part of a wider plan to encourage proper declarations at the airport as well as providing the people with some useful monetary relief when returning home from their annual vacation and shopping.

He said that with the introduction of the new customs system, government had opted to use a carrot, by upping the duty-free allowance, rather than a stick of fines to improve compliance with the amounts people declare over their allowance.

“Increasing the fines on those who evade duty is an alternative. Our preference is to offer a ‘carrot’ rather than to rely on ‘the stick’ approach,” the premier said, as he announced the increase to $500 emphasizing it was for purchases imported for personal use, not for commercial purposes.

“I believe the vast majority of Caymanians and residents will welcome this increase in the duty allowance and will abide by the rules requiring them to declare any goods imported over that limit. However, if there is abuse of the system and if it is determined that an increase in fines is also needed to combat abuse, then …we will certainly take that into consideration.”

McLaughlin said the Ministry of Finance had analysed the loss to government coffers by examining actual declarations made by arriving passengers over time and concluded it would cost government around $1 million.

The increase in the allowance is likely to be welcomed by the opposition as Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has been campaigning for several years for government to increase the duty-free allowance to $500.

In 2015, former finance minister Marco Archer rejected a private member’s motion filed by Miller for the change saying that it would cost the public purse millions of dollars, suggesting it might be as much as $30 million. The current finance minister, Roy McTaggart, also argued at the time of that debate that government was trying to encourage people to buy local and help the domestic economy but increasing the allowance would have the opposite effect.

But three years on, with the government’s revenue stream healthier than it has been for many years and forecasts for a significant surplus at the end of this budget cycle, the revelation that it stands to lose only around a million dollars, as opposed to $30 million, means the change is likely to be well received.

With the introduction of the ‘Customs Green Channel’ at the airport arrival hall, the onus is now on local people arriving home from overseas to be honest. It is also making things smoother for visitors and allows the customs officers to focus on intelligence rather than suspicion when it comes to stopping and searching.

Although customs officers reserve the right to stop and search anyone passing through the ‘Green Channel’ if they are suspected of breaking the law, McLaughlin said border security depends on specific intelligence.

“This is why we recently passed legislation to allow the Cayman Islands to participate in the Advanced Passenger Information Programme – receiving early warning of individuals of concern that are on their way to our airports and seaports,” he said. “This is the direction that we are working towards: intelligence-based vetting that has the best chance of stopping those bringing in contraband or trying to circumvent the Customs Law.”

He said the new process was designed to significantly improve security while making arriving and passing through customs and border security at the airport much easier and faster.

