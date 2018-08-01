Cayman Brac to host next LA meeting

(CNS): Members of the Legislative Assembly and staff will be travelling to Cayman Brac for the next meeting of the parliament in early September. A short three-day meeting it is expected to begin on 5 September at the Aston Rutty Centre on the Bluff. Cabinet will also meet on the Sister Island the day before the LA sitting, and that will take place at the District Administration Building, officials said in a release. The last time the country’s politicians went to the Brac to deliberate was in March 2014.

So far this year, legislators have sat in parliament for just six days, plus one day dealing with Finance Committee. And this will be yet another very short meeting with a full agenda, as government is expected to be presenting a number of bills, including significant changes to the immigration law to pave the way for the new WORC Agency. There are also several private members’ motions to be carried over from the last short meeting.

According to the release, both Radio Cayman and CIGTV will broadcast the audio of the proceedings so that everyone can still listen in.

“Once again we are taking the Legislative Assembly to the Brac to allow the public on the Brac and Little Cayman to see how their parliament functions,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin. “We held a Legislative Assembly meeting on the Brac during the last Progressives-led Administration and we want to continue that practice under this Government of National Unity. It gives us great pleasure and satisfaction that while we live in a country that is a global leader in the financial services industry, we remain small enough to bring the business of the Legislative Assembly to the people who do not live on the main island,” he said.

The LA is expected to reconvene on Grand Cayman the week after the Brac meeting but just to deal with Finance Committee.

