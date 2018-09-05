Local lawyer to chair transplant council
(CNS): Following the recent implementation of the Human Tissue Transplant Law, paving the way for local organ donations and transplants, the government has now appointed the council to oversee the new area of medical practice. Local attorney Gina Berry has been appointed as the chair of the Human Tissue Transplant Council, with local physician Dr Diane Hislop-Chestnut as the deputy chair. They will be supported by members Robert Hamaty, a transplant survivor who has been advocating for the legislation for a long time, and Rev Nicholas Sykes. The commissioner of police will also be represented on the council. All of the members have been appointed until August 2020.
The commencement order for legislation was signed in July, implementing a law that began life almost a decade ago. It paves the way for voluntary donation locally by consent of family members whose loved ones had agreed to donation before their death.
The council will monitor the donation of tissue and be responsible for creating and maintaining a local donation register.
See the law in the CNS Library
Category: Health, health and safety
An amazing achievement. World Class!
No surprise there are always folks with negative comments & inuendos lurking in the background !
Ten years I the making ! Congratulations to all for a job well done & for setting up a well balanced council to oversee the gift giving & receiving. ⚘.
I hope the organ donations are better supported than the blood bank where a lot of “permanent residents” (to put it euphamistically), will only show up for one of their relatives.
Donate my organs, incinerate the remains and bury my ashes around fruit trees so that my molecules may return from where they came.
No one ever really thinks about this. You can’t destroy matter. The atoms in your body have existed and will exist forever.
Sadly, having someone with an emotional (some might say vested) interest involved in this is not a smart move. I’m not for a second doubting Mr Hamaty’s sincerity or the value of his input but he should recuse himself from direct involvement on the oversight committee.
I’m no fan of Hamaty but Sykes is a much bigger concern. What business does religion have in this issue?
This is one of those things one never appreciates until they get a grim diagnosis. Organ donors give lifetime in their last hours. We should pray we never find ourselves in either spot.
Great, no organ transplants on a Sunday then!
Another level of bureaucracy we probably don’t need. Register to be a donor, Issue national donor cards and let the medical profession take care of the rest. Adding lawyers into the equation will result in more delays.
What is FAR WORSE is having Sykes involved in any way whatsoever!! As someone who has most willingly offered my remains to others I most certainly DO NOT WANT HIM having any say at all in the matter. This was a VERY BAD CHOICE indeed!
Wonderful news!! Organ/tissue donations save lives!!!!