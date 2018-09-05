Local lawyer to chair transplant council

(CNS): Following the recent implementation of the Human Tissue Transplant Law, paving the way for local organ donations and transplants, the government has now appointed the council to oversee the new area of medical practice. Local attorney Gina Berry has been appointed as the chair of the Human Tissue Transplant Council, with local physician Dr Diane Hislop-Chestnut as the deputy chair. They will be supported by members Robert Hamaty, a transplant survivor who has been advocating for the legislation for a long time, and Rev Nicholas Sykes. The commissioner of police will also be represented on the council. All of the members have been appointed until August 2020.

The commencement order for legislation was signed in July, implementing a law that began life almost a decade ago. It paves the way for voluntary donation locally by consent of family members whose loved ones had agreed to donation before their death.

The council will monitor the donation of tissue and be responsible for creating and maintaining a local donation register.

