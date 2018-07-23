Poor Persons (Relief) Law under review

(CNS): Government has confirmed a review of the Persons (Relief) Law (1997 Revision), which governors the current social welfare support provided to people by the Needs Assessment Unit. Responding in a ‘government minute’ to the findings of the Public Accounts Committee on a report by the Office of the Auditor General, which found a number of problems with the existing system, officials said that the legal review and recommendations for its amendment should be ready by the end of the year. The government has also said that under the new chief officer and her deputy, efficiency has already improved at the unit and new systems are being implemented.

The auditor general first reported on the myriad problems with the entire social assistance regime in Cayman in 2015. Then in July last year the office followed up on the implementation of its recommendations and found that “important matters remain outstanding up to two years after” the first report.

“Government has twelve difference social assistance programmes but without a social assistance strategy or even clear criteria for some of these programmes, government cannot be certain that the budget for welfare is being spent effectively,” Auditor General Sue Winspear wrote.

During the PAC meetings last September officials were grilled on how they were managing the situation, from questions about money spent on consultants for an outline business case to issues regarding failing systems and staff shortages. But in a frustrating session very little appeared to be cleared up. Soon after the meeting, the chief officer, Dorine Whittaker, was retired from the civil service.

But in the government minute, officials said they were largely in agreement with all the recommendations of the OAG and PAC. They claimed that the staff shortages have been addressed and with a new management team at the ministry in place, the unit is functioning more effectively.

The government is also going through the process of standardizing payments, developing a future strategy and streamlining the way social welfare is managed, but ‘the minute’ pointed to the need for the review of the law and the need for updated financial assistance legislation.

The response from government indicated that it has not spent any more money recently on consultants in relation to the future policy on welfare. Answering concerns about the cost and limitations of the outline business case developed by KPMG, officials said it had formed the basis for the newly emerging policies.

The department had spent more than $180,000 on the OBC by the local consultants but the auditor general and PAC concluded the report was a waste of public cash. From the outset, the auditor had warned that the terms of reference for the OBC given to KPMG were limited and that it was unlikely to ever produce the policy strategy that government needs to mange its growing social assistance programmes.

“We are talking about what is the policy you are trying to achieve for older people, for unemployed people, for disabled people,” Auditor General Sue Winspear said during the PAC meetings, as she explained that this would be the first step before beginning to consider how to deliver it all.

Government is moving towards a more standardized payment for all people in need. It recently increased the monthly payments made to the poor, elderly, seamen and veterans to $650 this year, increasing to $750 per month next. It has also moved to ensure that meagre payments for retired civil servants on government pensions will, in many case, be topped up to meet the current $650 monthly allowance.

But the Needs Assessment Unit still gives out a mixed bag of support to people, both temporary and permanent, for various amounts, depending on the criteria of the various benefits and the circumstances of those in need. From food vouchers and school lunches to rent and utilities, there is still a lack of clarity as to what local people can and can’t access, when and for how long. The unit is still assisting more than 2,000 families in Cayman, one way or another, and government spending on social assistance has reached record levels, despite a buoyant economy.

At the beginning of this month Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is also the community affairs minister, requested a further CI$2 million supplementary appropriations to meet an increase in demand for poor relief vouchers and rent for people in need.

“We have a situation in the country …which is a matter of considerable concern and deserving of more analysis,” he said, adding that despite all the indications of the “vastly improved economy”, including employment levels, the number of applications for assistance to the Needs Assessment Unit continues to increase year on year.

“We believe that there are a number of factors at play but there is clearly cause for concern,” he added.

