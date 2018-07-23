Customs bag three suspect smugglers in three days

(CNS): The Customs Department arrested three people in separate suspected smuggling attempts over three days last week, as the new customs declaration systems kick in, freeing officers to focus on intelligence-led busts. The first interception of a suspect smuggler happened on Thursday, 19 July, at the Airport Post Office, when a 24-year-old local man collected a parcel. The parcel was declared as supplements but customs officers became suspicious of the package and discovered a controlled drug inside when they opened it, though officials have not identified the specific narcotic.

The man was arrested for suspicion of smuggling and importation of controlled drugs. When his car was searched following that arrest, officers also found what is believed to be ganja.

The next day (Friday, 20 July) at Owen Roberts International Airport, a 43-year-old Caymanian woman arriving on Cayman Airways flight from Kingston, Jamaica, was arrested after officers found two packages of what was believed to be ganja in her luggage.

The woman had collected her bags and exited the Customs Arrivals Hall through the green channel, but officers there became suspicious and referred her for a thorough examination. She was presented with a Customs Declaration Form and given a last chance to make an honest declaration. When officers searched the bags, the drugs were found and she was arrested.

Then on Saturday, customs officers profiling passengers from a United Airlines flight from Dulles, Washington DC, became suspicious of a man exiting through the green channel. He was also given a final opportunity to make an honest declaration before his luggage was x-rayed and searched, and an undisclosed quantity of ganja was discovered in his bags. The 22-year-old American man was arrested for the importation and possession of ganja.

Assistant Collector of Customs Gidget Powell, who is in charge of the airport operations, noted that the recent policy change removes the requirement for inbound passengers to complete and sign a customs declaration form, unless they have exceeded their CI$350 allowance or other established allowances for alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco.

This is to facilitate a smoother and efficient flow of passengers and baggage through the Customs Arrivals Hall at the Owen Roberts International Airport. But Powell warned that customs officers are now focused on possible greater national security threats with an intelligence-led risk management approach at all Cayman Islands border controls.

“It’s very important for travellers to be aware that entering the customs green channel will be considered to be a declaration that the passenger has nothing to declare,” Powell said. “When customs officers on duty have the opinion that a particular passenger is not being honest about the declaration or intends to commit criminal offences, the person will be referred to secondary for a more thorough examination. Any passenger found to be in breach of our laws could face arrest and prosecution for criminal offences.”

The investigations continue into each case but it is not clear if any charges have been brought yet and whether the individuals have been bailed or not.

