300 retired CIG workers get pension top-up

(CNS): Retired civil servants who have found themselves unable to make ends meet due to their meagre pensions are now receiving top-up payments from the public purse. The plan to ensure that the 300+ former public sector workers have an income at least equal to that of seamen, veterans and those receiving poor relief was announced during the presentation of the 2018/19 two-year budget, though government has only just begun making these payments as it has been working out exactly who is eligible. However, the new ex-gratia uplift payments will be backdated to the start of this year.

The move brings those public servants who have been retired for ten years or more in line with poor relief payments.

Public Service Pensions Board MD Jewel Evans Lindsey said work continues on fine tuning the exact number of pensioners who will be impacted and the cost to government, but estimates suggest that more than 300 public sector pensioners will qualify at the $650 threshold in 2018 and the $750 threshold in 2019.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was happy to see this top-up come into effect for those who served the country for many years but who are now retired and receive less, in some cases far less, than those receiving poor relief. “This is a commitment my government made in the early months of our tenure and the funding was approved in the 2018-2019 budget,” he noted.

The current ex-gratia pensions scheme pays out $1.4 million a year. The latest ex-gratia uplift initiative is estimated to increase that amount to $2.1 million in 2018 and $2.5 million in 2019.

The uplift provisions for eligible pensioners were approved by Cabinet last month and apply to retired Caymanian government workers who were 60 years or older before 1 June 2018 and who have a minimum of 10 years of pensionable service. If they were 60 after 1 June, similar provisions apply but the age requirement increases to 65 in line with the new retirement age.

Identified eligible pensioners have already been provided with their new ex-gratia uplift payment and their retroactive payment. To check eligibility for the ex-gratia uplift payment, pensioners can complete a five-question survey on the Public Service Pensions Board website.

Any pensioner who did not receive the uplift and feels they meet the eligibility requirements should contact the PSPB before 31 August by calling 945-8175 or emailing to uplift@pspb.ky.

