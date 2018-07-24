Man caught up in bar brawl stabbed in leg

(CNS): A man who got caught up in a brawl between a customer, who was armed with a knife, and a security guard at the Everglo Bar in Bodden Town was taken to hospital with a serious knife wound in his leg early Saturday morning. The armed man was arrested. Police said that it appeared the victim was injured after the man armed with a knife got into an argument with the bar’s security staff when he was confronted over the weapon. As the guard removed him from the bar and tried to take the knife away, a struggle ensued outside, where the third man was somehow caught up in the affray.

The police and emergency services were called to the scene at around 2:00am and the injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening-injuries. The suspect, a 30-year-old man of North Side, was arrested and later bailed as the investigation continues.

