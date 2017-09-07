Novice MLA walks out of PAC

(CNS): The newly elected opposition member for Bodden Town West, Chris Saunders, was clearly frustrated during Wednesday’s Public Accounts Committee when he realised that the proceedings were not going to offer any immediate solutions for his constituents in need and walked out. Saunders said he needed to help a family who had been made homeless that day after the banks foreclosed on their home and that the committee proceedings were a waste of his time.



As it became apparent during proceedings that the problems at both the Department of Children and Family Services and the Needs Assessment Unit were really down to the failures of the ministry level and the historic lack of any strategic policy dealing with social welfare, Saunders described the questioning of department witnesses as a “waste of his time” and that he needed to go help a homeless constituent.

Saunders had revealed earlier in the day that a family had lost their home due to a bank foreclosure, one of several in his constituency. He said the family could not find anywhere to live because local landlords were very reluctant to rent to people who will be receiving government assistance because of the reputation of late or non-payment.

During the meeting he became increasingly frustrated when he realised that there would be no help from the witnesses, and that what was coming from the frequently cited outline business case was unlikely to help either. He said he “felt bad” for the staff in the departments in the community affairs ministry, as he pointed to a “web” created at the ministerial level that the departments were left to deal with in the absence of a strategic policy.

“There is no clear strategic direction from the ministry,” he said. “How can we realistically expect the departments to implement something when there is no clear planning or direction at the ministerial level.”

He said that after two hours of questions with the director of the ministry, where the PAC was given confusing answers, he asked what the committee could expect from the department staff when it was clear that the problem lay with the ministry.

Although PAC had been refused access to the OBC, Saunders admitted that he had secured a leaked copy of the draft.

After listening to everything at PAC, he said it was “a waste of my time and a waste of the public’s time” because the people who need help are not getting it and that the committee now knew that there is no strategy. He asked the committee to spend the remainder of the time to work out how to get people help.

“I don’t want the people who need help …struggling and suffering, while people inside there [the ministry] are building fiefdoms, kingdoms and playing politics with people who need help,” he said. “I have a constituent right now who has no place to stay …I would like to know at the end of this where my constituent and his family will be next week …all of this is pussy footing around.”

The MLA said that the immediate needs of his constituent were more important than the futile attempts at finding a solution in PAC.

Saying that, “I have people who need help”, he pointed to his failed attempts earlier in the day to seek the necessary assistance for his constituent from a minister. “I am not going to be sitting here for the rest of the afternoon …I am going back to my district to look after my people and go help my man find a place for his family.” He added, “I ain’t wasting my time down here.”

PAC Chair Ezzard Miller said he appreciated how Saunders felt but the fact was he and the committee had a responsibility to get some factual basis for what was going on.

“From 2015 there has been a lot of ducking and weaving,” he said, as he pointed to claims by the community affairs ministry that the OBC by consultants KPMG would be the solution to everything.

See the section of the video below between 31:56 and 42:35.

Category: Government oversight, Politics