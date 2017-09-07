Novice MLA walks out of PAC
(CNS): The newly elected opposition member for Bodden Town West, Chris Saunders, was clearly frustrated during Wednesday’s Public Accounts Committee when he realised that the proceedings were not going to offer any immediate solutions for his constituents in need and walked out. Saunders said he needed to help a family who had been made homeless that day after the banks foreclosed on their home and that the committee proceedings were a waste of his time.
As it became apparent during proceedings that the problems at both the Department of Children and Family Services and the Needs Assessment Unit were really down to the failures of the ministry level and the historic lack of any strategic policy dealing with social welfare, Saunders described the questioning of department witnesses as a “waste of his time” and that he needed to go help a homeless constituent.
Saunders had revealed earlier in the day that a family had lost their home due to a bank foreclosure, one of several in his constituency. He said the family could not find anywhere to live because local landlords were very reluctant to rent to people who will be receiving government assistance because of the reputation of late or non-payment.
During the meeting he became increasingly frustrated when he realised that there would be no help from the witnesses, and that what was coming from the frequently cited outline business case was unlikely to help either. He said he “felt bad” for the staff in the departments in the community affairs ministry, as he pointed to a “web” created at the ministerial level that the departments were left to deal with in the absence of a strategic policy.
“There is no clear strategic direction from the ministry,” he said. “How can we realistically expect the departments to implement something when there is no clear planning or direction at the ministerial level.”
He said that after two hours of questions with the director of the ministry, where the PAC was given confusing answers, he asked what the committee could expect from the department staff when it was clear that the problem lay with the ministry.
Although PAC had been refused access to the OBC, Saunders admitted that he had secured a leaked copy of the draft.
After listening to everything at PAC, he said it was “a waste of my time and a waste of the public’s time” because the people who need help are not getting it and that the committee now knew that there is no strategy. He asked the committee to spend the remainder of the time to work out how to get people help.
“I don’t want the people who need help …struggling and suffering, while people inside there [the ministry] are building fiefdoms, kingdoms and playing politics with people who need help,” he said. “I have a constituent right now who has no place to stay …I would like to know at the end of this where my constituent and his family will be next week …all of this is pussy footing around.”
The MLA said that the immediate needs of his constituent were more important than the futile attempts at finding a solution in PAC.
Saying that, “I have people who need help”, he pointed to his failed attempts earlier in the day to seek the necessary assistance for his constituent from a minister. “I am not going to be sitting here for the rest of the afternoon …I am going back to my district to look after my people and go help my man find a place for his family.” He added, “I ain’t wasting my time down here.”
PAC Chair Ezzard Miller said he appreciated how Saunders felt but the fact was he and the committee had a responsibility to get some factual basis for what was going on.
“From 2015 there has been a lot of ducking and weaving,” he said, as he pointed to claims by the community affairs ministry that the OBC by consultants KPMG would be the solution to everything.
See the section of the video below between 31:56 and 42:35.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
When did Austin Harris become the ppm lap dog? His contribution sounded like was paid to spin the report and findings of the AG’s report
0
0
Bernie’s jacket though, #Thuglife
2
0
FYI Osborne Bodden is the MLA and Dorine Whittaker is the chief officer that should be being held accountable for this mess.
5
1
Did he think the PAC meeting was just to write checks for Caymanians? Also who is the minister for the Department of Children and Family Services? Any chance they will be held accountable for their incompetence?
8
1
Unless he had a sick note, his pay should be docked for the time he missed at work.
13
3
non-existence consumer protection in cayman…big businesses do what they want?😣
3
0
Chris, let’s take a good look at this. A family home has been foreclosed. That is more than one person. Maybe it might be single family but the underlying problem it seems is that they cannot pay their mortgage for whatever reason. So are you saying there is no source of income at all that they cannot even pay rent? If they cannot pay rent, how long is government going to sustain them? What about all the others in a similar position if we set this precedence? How are we going to fund this on top of the huge social services bill? There are missing parts as to why you propose government should assist this family.
25
7
go chris go…chris trump…good guys!☺😊
4
7
It takes 3 to 6 months for a bank to foreclose. His “man” been aware for so long about the pending foreclosure. Why wait until this day to ask for little hand out to help out his “man”
Sounds to me like a drama king. Bout wan help out his “man”.
Help his man out from his pocket. otherwise, I’m not paying my mortgage as well and if his “man” gets the assistance, then I sure as heck want the same hand out too.
Where does he think all of this hand out money will come from.? Very little revenue streams to get it from. This is what you call , “can’t have your cake and eat it too”.
Chris can always ask for salary advance and help out his “man” with a few months rent. Now that is the thing to do. Than to walk out of a meeting demanding that he gets his hands into the cookie jar to help out his “man”.
It’s good to make a drama headline, but the reality is that when it is said that we have to be more careful with how we handle our personal affairs when it comes to financials, it’s a fact and very obvious about what happens and it is a very sure fact, that some that are getting the assistance are just freeloaders. There are genuine person needing assistance but they are not aggressive and cannot bother with all the hoopla.
One way to start is to sort the list at NAU. By first confirming and put priority for the Caymanians. And I do not mean a Barbie come lately married to some broke bunkey man from another Island with status. Im mean the real deal Caymanians. Then move on down the list, Just because you marry a man or woman that can’t help you does not mean it’s the Government duty to assist them. Grow up man.
I wonder which twang or accent he used when he made that comment.? Just asking.
25
7
Clearly a complete lack of understanding of his role as a member of the Public Accounts Committee.
Immediate help fir his “constituent” could not be forthcoming from that forum.
Another complete misfit who should not have been elected.
23
3
Amen to that! While I admire his compassion for that family, there are many of us who have lost homes recently, who also have nowhere to go and no means to get there.
The amount of foreclosures seems to be escalating and there is no means of escaping the entrenched and greedy financial interests who seem not to have any compassion at all.
1
0
SO who represented BTW after you walked out? Did you explain to the rest of BTW that they were unrepresented after you threw a tantrum?
23
4
Man a boss
3
10
I think we can all feel Chris Saunders pain. The frustration in dealing with the government for ANYTHING is painful. Everyone needs a fire lit under their seats to GITTER DUN!!!
10
12
including the foreclosew who (with his MLA if needed) had months to figure their personal situation out.
2
0
Fix the structure or else you will continually be confronted with the same problems. This was just political grandstanding. Yes, there are short-term, immediate issues that need to work to be resolved. But if we don’t hold accountable the lack of leadership and structure in the Ministry, and the absolute lack of a strategic plan, there will be no change and the same issues for those in need will crop up year after year after year.
A strategy needs to be developed (and adhered to) that focuses on providing resources in a holistic sense, be it temporary financial assistance, training and/or re-training, and job placement assistance all tied together in a comprehensive program. Until such a point, we’re just papering over the cracks.
7
0
Can they actually vote he is referring to the endless expats that have moved into bt
2
3
Thank you Chris! The problem is often more the politicians and ministry officials than it is the hard working civil servants! Show them for what they are!
25
14
Exactly, the civil servants have to cover for some of these minister’s inability to make meanimgful decisions and be truthful by going to these meeting and lying for them to make them look good. They cannot make a decision because they are always thinking about the next election. They fail to realise that if they do good a good job they will be elected.
7
1
…unless they have names like Archer and Panton.
0
2
Amen.
16
6
Did Saunders source of money to fix his constituents’ problems dry up after the election? It must be terrible to be an elected representative and have to follow rules.
39
16
I strongly disagree with your comment! Chris did NOT accept handouts from anyone! He funded his campaign himself and spent wisely. He didn’t try to hang his hat higher than he could reach – in other words….he spent HIS money wisely and was still able to reach his constituents without having to accept bribes!
As hard as it might be to accept that we finally have a representative that truly cares about his constituents and the Cayman Islands overall, let me introduce you to Mr. Christopher Selvin Saunders who have proven himself to be a down to earth, approachable, caring and genuine individual who is very knowledgeable, highly qualified and will stick his neck out for his constituents to seek help and follows through to ensure that someone doesn’t drop the ball! He holds individuals accountable and he’s not afraid to ask the tough questions to bring resolve and solutions to failed processes and strategies.
So before you get on a rant about what you think you know….perhaps you need to dig a little further and get the facts which will prove to be as I have stated above!
7
13
I like Chris Saunders, he is a practical guy who wants to help people. Good job Chris
26
21
How is he helping the homeless constituent by ignoring his basic responsibility to present their plight at the PAC meeting. I doubt the sincerity of this kind of representation.
16
8
by not settling for anything less than what the people deserve.
0
0
The Bible says help those that are trying to help themselves
7
2
Chris my hats off to you, I wish the rest of these so-called politicians had the Guts and stamina like you to stand up for your constituents. Dont worry your effortless of helping wont go in vain. At least you are not one of the turn-off phones politicians. You and Matthew Leslie would have been a good team.
0
3
Don’t stop the carnival. Wait, is there one?
0
0