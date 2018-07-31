New petition wants Manderson as governor
(CNS): As Cayman continues to be unsettled about the empty Government House, a new petition is calling on the United Kingdom to give the governor’s job to Franz Manderson. Posted online around four days ago, the petition has more than 480 signatures supporting the idea of the deputy governor and long-time civil servant taking up the post. The recall of Governor Anwar Choudhury seven weeks ago, following as yet unspecified complaints, and the subsequent delay by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in updating the public fuelled a call for his immediate return. But others are now looking for a local solution.
Constitutional complexities aside, the FCO is unlikely to accept the idea of a local governor unless and until the Cayman Islands is ready to discuss road to independence.
However, until the investigation into the allegations made against Choudhury is complete, he will not be returning to Cayman. But given his very public suspension and rumours about the nature of these complaints that have filled the FCO’s vacuum of silence on the matter, even if he is exonerated, Choudhury may not want to return.
The strength of public support for his return may make it easier for him to come back if he chooses, but it is more likely that the FCO will find him another posting once the inquiry is over if the result goes in his favour.
This latest online petition, like the ‘Bring back Choudhury‘ petition, is addressed to the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon. This group said it prefers the appointment of Manderson “over the return of the currently appointed Governor …as the time and opportunity has come to have a child of the soil as Governor of the Cayman Islands”.
Despite the constitutional relationship and the contingent liability the UK has for all its overseas territories, the petition said it is “no longer necessary” to have a British governor.
While these petitioners also believe that Choudhury was making changes in government service, they said those moves should not overshadow ongoing efforts by the deputy governor (currently acting governor) to create a world-class civil service.
“We also put forward Mr Manderson’s exemplary career and outstanding service to the Cayman Islands. Thirty-seven (37) years ago Mr Manderson joined the Cayman Islands Civil Service as a teenager in 1981 and has worked his way up through the ranks from an hourly paid employee to the Deputy Governor diligently and his commitment to this country has been unwavering,” the petitioners stated.
Listing his honours and achievements, the petitioners point out that Manderson has served ten different governors, assisted their transition here and acted in the role frequently.
“Throughout decades of service, he has conducted himself with integrity and diligence and Mr Manderson, in the exercise of his functions as Acting Governor and as Deputy Governor, has promoted good governance and acted in the best interests of the Cayman Islands and in accordance with the mandates given by the UK — he is unquestionably qualified for the post of Governor of the Cayman Islands,” the petitioners wrote.
The petitioners indicate that section 29 of the Constitution requires the governor to be appointed by the Queen, but it does not require that person to be British.
“We strongly feel that the time has come for the appointment of our first Caymanian Governor from within our own country. We also make note that there are no barriers to the appointment of Mr Manderson as Governor of the Cayman Islands and confirm that we are confident he is the best option for our country at this time and to lead us into a strong, stable future,” the petitioners added.
The current community concerns about the governor’s job comes at a time when the premier is planning to lead a delegation to the UK in the coming months to negotiate changes to the 2009 Cayman Islands Constitution. Whether or not he will also raise the idea of a local governor remains to be seen.
Bring the slop pail, I need to puke. Manderson for governor is absolute madness. Him and foghorn need to go.
He cannot fix the problem because he IS the problem. If this was the month of April I could pass this off as a April fool’s joke. I was having a good day until I read this horror story.
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
So one group wants Franz Manderson and one group wants Governor Choudhury. Both groups seems incredibly bored!
Franz needs to go and try find a job where he can use his little Bachelor of Laws degree. His “management” of the civil service shows that he is in over his head already. Whoever came up with the thought of him becoming governor must have been under the influence of something strong and hallucinating!
I agree. We don’t need him period. Stupid idea.
thank God the UK is still in control. Just shows the ignorance of people that even voice that simpleton way of thinking.
No kidding. The petition is embarrassing.
Absolute lunacy! Now let’s see whose idea this is. Publish the names of those who initiated this hooplaa! That should make interesting reading. This is twisted soap opera! FCO, I hope you have a finger on the pulse here! Make the wrong move and this blows up in your face to embarrass the UK. Following on Tempura, and Windrush, the smell will be putrid!
Now we know we have at least 480 halfwits living here, most of them probably working for the Civil Service.
All fun and games until your democracy fails.
It already did.
Don’t they realise the Governor’s job is to represent Britain’s interests? A non-Brit doing the job in the modern climate when there is a need to stand up to the misbehaving local politicians is a joke.
I think that if people sign this petition to appoint Mr Manderson to be Governor , and if that gets more signatures than the one to reinsate the real Governor, they will take them both to England and tell the people there , see the people of Cayman Islands want Mr Manderson for Governor not Mr Choudhury .
Like I said if you sign this petition to make Mr Manderson Governor , you will not only be foolish but stupid too . Take and old experienced sea salt advice and don’t.
Is this some sort of joke? The CS is a mess because of him.
i’m guessing the civil service came up with this petition….
absolute muppetts.
I don’t get the idea that Mr Manderson would somehow clean up the CIG if made Governor Permanently,
He has been the DG for ages and he has been a part of the dysfunctional civil service for even longer, he has had the ability to put changes into effect, (even if you want to argue that Governors have stopped him in past, which I don’t buy)
He is a creature of the very system others claim he can fix, a man who has made his career by playing by the rules in the CIG, I doubt that he would do anything other than continue the status quo
And there is no evidence to point to anything other conclusion
Sorry Mr Manderson, but the truth is the truth
In the second to last line I meant “any other conclusion” not “anything other conclusion”
“He is a creature of the very system others claim he can fix, a man who has made his career by playing by the rules in the CIG”.
Good governance means playing by the established rules/laws. Are you suggesting that people become law-breakers and rogue employees to advance?!
You sound like you have something personal against Mr. Manderson or is it that you have something against a Caymanian Governor?
Caymanian Hon. Franz Manderson for Governor of the Cayman Islands.
You are an idiot.
What in the world are you talking about? Seriously…
I am the author of the original comment
“playing by the rules in the CIG”
Means the informal internal rules required to have any lasting success within the CIG as an unelected civil servant
Don’t rock the boat, don’t talk about the inherent issues, talk about accountability and transparency but don’t follow through, cover for other civil servants at every opportunity etc etc
You are correct on all counts. I would have said instead HELL NO.
No thank you. Bring back the Governor. Nothing will change if this happens.
You were expecting much from a foreign Gov who is constitutional bound to foreign affairs and emergencies. Local policy is constitutionally accountable to Ministers via their Chief Officers. Stop disguising your hate of caymanians by pushing for the return of a foreign governor to do some magical reform that they cannot legally do.
New petition to lower the price of cassava cake, now available.
Everyone please go and sign.
I’m all on that.
Nothing personal against Mr.Manderson, but to repeat Margaret Thatcher’s unforgettable remarks in the House of Commons, NO, NO, NO!
!
Tisk Tisk Cayman, as the saying goes in both petition cases, be careful what you ask for.
@1:37 true, but i’d rather a possible bad choice with the Mr. Choudhurry over a definite bad choice in Manderson.
Not going to happen.
These people advocating for a local governor will be the same people to advocate for his replacement or reverting to an overseas appointee after a year. Stupid idea.
Caymanian hater. BS!
So you are basically saying that all Caymanians who prefer Choudury over Manderson (for blatantly obvious reasons) are Caymanian haters?
The only Caymanian haters round here are people like you wanting to keep things against Caymanians as they are. You are effectively wishing all Caymanians ill fate rather than better days to come.
Anyone out there remember the shambles at Immigration when he was CIO? If you don’t I can guarantee that more than a few people at the FCO do. This is a UK appointment and he wouldn’t even be considered for it.
Funny, I remember Immigration functioning pretty well when he was in charge. It is certainly much worse now than it was then.
Stuff is being pulled out of the woodwork now. It wasn’t then but it has been going on for decades.
3:54 Sounds to me like you don’t deal with immigration very often. What I remember in his days was (deliberately?) lost paperwork, needless delays, people turning up to get their passports stamped and being sent away for repeat blood tests and on and on and on – it was just mindless hassle. The other thing I remember was a select group of people, my boss was one of them, who had useful phone numbers they used to expedite WPs. I got a TWP issued in three working days even though it was a ‘renewal’ and I was on-island at the time. I’m not saying Mr Manderson was directly involved but on his watch Immigration left a lot to be desired.
3:54 Guess you were one of those on his ‘direct line’?
So Manderson is going to answer to the FCO and defend their policies against Cayman?!
LMAO ????????????
Thats so funny… my belly bust!
Now that is the crux of the matter – agreed. However, why not, we are a BOT and every senior civil service post is to that allegiance in all truth and fairness. Speaking of which, our very elected representative swear allegiance to her majesty’s government. No excuse! What is your point now?
I think you lost yours.
The Deputy Governor is not in a position to be Governor for the various reasons that he knows, that’s if he is being honest with himself.
Pure madness, if this happens we’re ruined completely. Makes one wonder if this was the ultimate goal to keep that gravy train running with no end in sight.
Local governors do exist in other countries’ protectorates but in our case I can’t see the FCO being so stupid as to allow this to happen. Then again they just might pay out enough rope to hang ourselves with.
If you are caymanian: you are a ruined a self-hater. Shame on you to think so lowly of yourself. If you are a transient wannabe caymanian (for the money) : then you are a plain hater and should go home as soon as possible….pleeease.
You must surely be one of those muppets another poster is referring to.
There is a petition calling for the decision regarding the KYD $300,000,000.00 cruise berthing facility (port) to go to public referendum.
Don’t get “lost in the (proverbial colonial) sauce”, Cayman.
Remain focused on the issues that truly matter and carry the potential to severely impact our lives and those of our children to come.
So long as we remain a British Overseas Territory the UK government will decide who is governor of the Cayman Islands.
If we are too afraid to explore independence then we shouldn’t engage in pretend games.
This petition is asinine.
If, the true objective is to bypass a certain Governor’s office official, suspected to be truly “in charge”, then the same phantom “Civil Service Master Conspirators” allegedly responsible for having Choudhury removed, should simply work their magic once again, set up another “naughty massage session”…and send him packing too.
Unless, of course, the last stitch-up was organised by other nefarious (and powerful) entities.
#fcoinsidejob
Sorry to tell you but the berthing construction is set for some time after August 2019. I was looking to renew my shop at the Royal Watler Terminal only to be told all contracts expire August 2019 when they begin restructuring for the “new berthing facility” and new contracts are considered. Government got us there Bo Bo.
The more I hear about everything the more I am beginning to think this is a convenient setup. Why now the sudden push for a Caymanian governor? Why suddenly almost right after the current governor is recalled under suspicious circumstances? Isn’t the point of a non-Caymanian governor a sort of check and balance to the governing body? A local governor might be tempted/forced/willingly show favoritism in certain situations and as a “responsible” politician he should see that and not want to put himself in that position but I guess the lure of “ultimate power” has him by the balls.
Get out of here with that BS! It would be the first in the 47 years since governors existed that caymanians would be shown favour by a governor if that is what you are scared about. Do you not think it is about time! What a hating remark. Hope you are not caymanian…a true one that is.
Absolutely NO!
Goodness, how silly. And just rude.
The gods must be crazy to have any local resident as governor”na taday bobo” bring back the UK
I can hope you are not caymanian. Cover my eyes.
Everyone had a right to their opinion 4:12 and there are those of us Caymanians who say NO. This would be s disastrous move for our islands, I don’t care how many signatures they obtain. The sad state of the Civil Service shows his capabilities clearly. No thanks.
Great respect for Mr Franz Mandleson and think he would do a great job.
However imagine Cayman with someone like Buzzard Miller or Chris Saunders at the helm. Cayman would become the Bahamas overnight.
Please stop your self-serving scare tactics. I would have you know that the Bahamas are doing very well. They have control of their destiny and are not subject to the arbitrary rules imposed by an administering power like the present public register for beneficial ownership hanging over our heads.
I am sorry, until Franz Manderson becomes an elected official, there is absolutely no way he will become Governor, if the FCO decides to go the local route.
Cayman already has a governor named Matthew Forbes who has been running the show since his arrival. Ask Franz Manderson.
hahahahhahahahhaha Yeah if all these jokers on here with their negative comments about Mr. Manderson could only understand that those appointed Gov aides are well institutionalized in British diplomacy and 007 FCO bidding. Standing to “guide” the governors they serve…or as you say that serve them lol
So 4:15 if he was appointed what makes you think he would be exempt from such guidance? Based on what I read and heard on the radio this morning it seems that he is already being “guided” by an aide and probably needs the guidance.
Today is not April 1!
its seems like april 1st everyday in the cayman islands
Kirky would be a better option. I’ll get the petition started.
Oh God no!!!!
Conflict, conflict,conflict. If you don’t see a problem with this you is blind. Much respect for the man but……NOT a good idea.
That’s it! I’m starting a petition against stupid petitions!!
GTFOH w/ dat BS!!!
God help us NO NO NO. He cannot run the Civil Service properly and now there are some that want him as Governor. The end of the Cayman Islands if that happens. Please help us someone.
I see where civil servants have been cleared to sign the petition. It would be interesting to see how many have signed to make Mr. Manderson the Governor. I am a caymanian but Im sorry this would be a disaster.
I have great respect for Manderson, but the idea of a local as Governor is disasterous. It would entirely prevent any second guessing of the group think we have operated under in recent years.
If we’ve been operating under group-think for several years, which implies no second-guessing as you think should occur, then the overseas Governor wasn’t doing any better than your posited local governor would, now was she? So… why no local governor?
Not a matter of no local governor.. Just not him.
Or his protege Eric Bush
Sorry 11:22, I do not have great respect for him and I sure well will not sign any petition supporting him to be appointed as our Governor. If that ever happened it would be the end of our islands.
Pathetic. Let’s make sure that we don’t have someone new trying to upset the gravy train by giving the reigns to someone who is, at minimum, conflicted or complicit.
I do agree that Franz has done an exemplary job from day 1 but am conflicted about appointment as governor. Though a comparison to Trump would be outlandish, it does make one think that having officials of extreme integrity is important…
An exemplary job doing what 11:45? Must be DH 5K? Must be that because his management of the Immigration Department and now the Civil Service is anything but exemplary. Sorry.
We are lost as is, and we would be damn sight worse.
So tell me something, am I stupid or was this entire fiasco surrounding HE Choudhury strategically planned by Franz and his cronies in the Governor’s Office? This is a prime example of what HE Choudhury was going to clean up.
@11:15 I thought the same thing too as soon as Franz’s petition came out. All very convenient and smelling worst then Mount Trashmore.
I told them that the days of Caymanians being asleep at the wheel were over. This a different breed. It ain’t so easy to pull the wool over our eyes any more. Good post 11.15.
What ignorant BS!
11:15 I think you are spot on!
