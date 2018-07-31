New petition wants Manderson as governor

(CNS): As Cayman continues to be unsettled about the empty Government House, a new petition is calling on the United Kingdom to give the governor’s job to Franz Manderson. Posted online around four days ago, the petition has more than 480 signatures supporting the idea of the deputy governor and long-time civil servant taking up the post. The recall of Governor Anwar Choudhury seven weeks ago, following as yet unspecified complaints, and the subsequent delay by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in updating the public fuelled a call for his immediate return. But others are now looking for a local solution.

Constitutional complexities aside, the FCO is unlikely to accept the idea of a local governor unless and until the Cayman Islands is ready to discuss road to independence.

However, until the investigation into the allegations made against Choudhury is complete, he will not be returning to Cayman. But given his very public suspension and rumours about the nature of these complaints that have filled the FCO’s vacuum of silence on the matter, even if he is exonerated, Choudhury may not want to return.

The strength of public support for his return may make it easier for him to come back if he chooses, but it is more likely that the FCO will find him another posting once the inquiry is over if the result goes in his favour.

This latest online petition, like the ‘Bring back Choudhury‘ petition, is addressed to the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon. This group said it prefers the appointment of Manderson “over the return of the currently appointed Governor …as the time and opportunity has come to have a child of the soil as Governor of the Cayman Islands”.

Despite the constitutional relationship and the contingent liability the UK has for all its overseas territories, the petition said it is “no longer necessary” to have a British governor.

While these petitioners also believe that Choudhury was making changes in government service, they said those moves should not overshadow ongoing efforts by the deputy governor (currently acting governor) to create a world-class civil service.

“We also put forward Mr Manderson’s exemplary career and outstanding service to the Cayman Islands. Thirty-seven (37) years ago Mr Manderson joined the Cayman Islands Civil Service as a teenager in 1981 and has worked his way up through the ranks from an hourly paid employee to the Deputy Governor diligently and his commitment to this country has been unwavering,” the petitioners stated.

Listing his honours and achievements, the petitioners point out that Manderson has served ten different governors, assisted their transition here and acted in the role frequently.

“Throughout decades of service, he has conducted himself with integrity and diligence and Mr Manderson, in the exercise of his functions as Acting Governor and as Deputy Governor, has promoted good governance and acted in the best interests of the Cayman Islands and in accordance with the mandates given by the UK — he is unquestionably qualified for the post of Governor of the Cayman Islands,” the petitioners wrote.

The petitioners indicate that section 29 of the Constitution requires the governor to be appointed by the Queen, but it does not require that person to be British.

“We strongly feel that the time has come for the appointment of our first Caymanian Governor from within our own country. We also make note that there are no barriers to the appointment of Mr Manderson as Governor of the Cayman Islands and confirm that we are confident he is the best option for our country at this time and to lead us into a strong, stable future,” the petitioners added.

The current community concerns about the governor’s job comes at a time when the premier is planning to lead a delegation to the UK in the coming months to negotiate changes to the 2009 Cayman Islands Constitution. Whether or not he will also raise the idea of a local governor remains to be seen.

