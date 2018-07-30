Civilians assist chopper in NW Point rescues
(CNS): The RCIPS helicopter crew was able to coordinate two sea rescues on Sunday afternoon off the coast of North West Point with the help from civilians on shore and at sea. At around 5:20pm yesterday the Air Operations Unit responded to the first call, in which a member of the public reported seeing a wave runner drifting offshore but said they had lost sight of the rider from land. Within ten minutes of deployment, the helicopter crew spotted the wave runner drifting west some two miles off the coast.
When the rider heard the helicopter, he began waving his arms to attract attention, just as two civilian wave runner riders were en route to help. The chopper crew was able to direct the riders to the precise location of the drifting wave runner, which had broken-down. Within 20 minutes of the report the runner was under tow and the rider was taken safely back to shore.
Within one minute of that rescue the chopper was alerted to a group of six divers who were in trouble, also off the coast of North West Point. The police helicopter was on scene within a minute and located all of the divers. Although they only around 200 yards offshore, they appeared to be caught in the current and seemed exhausted.
The divers waved at the helicopter, which was able to locate a nearby fishing vessel. The crew could not raise the vessel on marine radio but used a combination of the Skyshout PA system to attract attention and hand signals. As a result the boat was able to make its way to the divers and pick up those who were still struggling to get back to shore.
Police said three of them were able to swim back and all of the group reached the safety of the shore and no one was in need of medical treatment.
“Once again, the combination of a speedy response by the helicopter crew and critical assistance from civilians at the scene safely resolved two incidents that could have had a far worse result,” said Air Operations Unit Commander Steve Fitzgerald. “This underscores again the necessity of having the proper equipment and safety procedures for all marine activities. Luckily in both incidents, people on shore were able to raise the alarm.”
The RCIPS thanked the civilians that assisted in both these incidents.
Category: Local News, Police
Someone needs to ask the RCIPS what is going with their boats. Someone in the know said they only had wave runners last week. Where are they all?
Well said Sir, it’s a disgrace that the Marine arms of all services are being understaffed and I’ll equipped to do the basics of their tasks, let alone rescues. Perhaps they’ll listen to you, no one else can seem to make themselves heard.
Although I agree with you I think he was actually meaning civilians not “Marine arms of all services”!
Wow! THAT is a great example of how things should work!
That jetski rider must have been SO grateful.
Kudos to the RCIPS!
Kudos to the civilians that did the polices job for them.
The currents at NW point can be very dangerous. I almost drowned there once. The government or Dart or maybe as a team should fence it off, pave it and build a bar so it will be of some good use to the people’s.
Or don’t swim there?
That’s exactly my idea! Pave it and fill it with shops to buy pretty, delightful things! Win, win, WIN!
I can’t believe all the downvotes. I thought you people all thought Dart “does things right”. Building places on beautiful natural areas for people to get drunk is one of his most special skills. Plus think of all the jobs filling in the ocean would create. Jobs=money=happy, I think we all agree on that. Now cmon, let’s get behind this wonderful project!
Duck egg sales slow again?
Well, maybe a little slow. Just trying to shine some light on an area people are more than comfortable not seeing.
Well you get an A for effort but an F for content. Story of your life though, isn’t it?
Let’s get this straight. The Marine Unit was no where to be seen on Sunday, the RIB and jet skis given to the Fire Dept are still sitting on their trailers, the helicopter isn’t equipped for water rescue, no one from Port Authority available to respond and the DOE weren’t even called to help.
Is that true, are we really without any official marine cover on the busiest day of the week?
Who’s enforcing the law, let alone ready to rescue swimmers, snorkellers, divers, wave runners or boats in distress.
This is a national disgrace and someone in that self serving zoo they call government needs to wake up and spend the money needed, and damn quick before there’s a disaster that tourism will never recover from.
Probably expect double time on a Sunday.
Bad allocation of staff and inept management.
Wouldn’t you?!
If I willingly applied for and accepted a job that requires me to work unsociable hours? No.
Down boy!
They’re saving taxpayers money by having civilians do their jobs tho!!
it’s so good to he are some great news. Well done all concerned.
