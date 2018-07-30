Civilians assist chopper in NW Point rescues

(CNS): The RCIPS helicopter crew was able to coordinate two sea rescues on Sunday afternoon off the coast of North West Point with the help from civilians on shore and at sea. At around 5:20pm yesterday the Air Operations Unit responded to the first call, in which a member of the public reported seeing a wave runner drifting offshore but said they had lost sight of the rider from land. Within ten minutes of deployment, the helicopter crew spotted the wave runner drifting west some two miles off the coast.

When the rider heard the helicopter, he began waving his arms to attract attention, just as two civilian wave runner riders were en route to help. The chopper crew was able to direct the riders to the precise location of the drifting wave runner, which had broken-down. Within 20 minutes of the report the runner was under tow and the rider was taken safely back to shore.

Within one minute of that rescue the chopper was alerted to a group of six divers who were in trouble, also off the coast of North West Point. The police helicopter was on scene within a minute and located all of the divers. Although they only around 200 yards offshore, they appeared to be caught in the current and seemed exhausted.

The divers waved at the helicopter, which was able to locate a nearby fishing vessel. The crew could not raise the vessel on marine radio but used a combination of the Skyshout PA system to attract attention and hand signals. As a result the boat was able to make its way to the divers and pick up those who were still struggling to get back to shore.

Police said three of them were able to swim back and all of the group reached the safety of the shore and no one was in need of medical treatment.

“Once again, the combination of a speedy response by the helicopter crew and critical assistance from civilians at the scene safely resolved two incidents that could have had a far worse result,” said Air Operations Unit Commander Steve Fitzgerald. “This underscores again the necessity of having the proper equipment and safety procedures for all marine activities. Luckily in both incidents, people on shore were able to raise the alarm.”

The RCIPS thanked the civilians that assisted in both these incidents.

Category: Local News, Police