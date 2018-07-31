Dump truck and car crash head-on in BT

(CNS): Police officers remain on the scene of a major crash between a truck and a car on Bodden Town Road, close to the junction of Anton Bodden Road, that happened this morning. Although no one was badly hurt, the police said it may take time for the road, which is now blocked, to be cleared. The collision happened at around 11:00 this morning, when a white Kenworth T800 truck and a white Mitsubishi Lancer smashed head-on while travelling in opposite directions.

Although this was a serious collision, the driver of the Mitsubishi sustained only minor injuries, which were treated by the EMS personnel on scene, and the driver of the dump truck escaped unscathed.

Bodden Town Road has been closed in the vicinity of the accident and traffic is being diverted onto Anton Bodden Drive. Heavy equipment has arrived to help clear the roadway, which will remain closed until the truck is unloaded and removed from the road.

