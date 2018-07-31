Dump truck and car crash head-on in BT
(CNS): Police officers remain on the scene of a major crash between a truck and a car on Bodden Town Road, close to the junction of Anton Bodden Road, that happened this morning. Although no one was badly hurt, the police said it may take time for the road, which is now blocked, to be cleared. The collision happened at around 11:00 this morning, when a white Kenworth T800 truck and a white Mitsubishi Lancer smashed head-on while travelling in opposite directions.
Although this was a serious collision, the driver of the Mitsubishi sustained only minor injuries, which were treated by the EMS personnel on scene, and the driver of the dump truck escaped unscathed.
Bodden Town Road has been closed in the vicinity of the accident and traffic is being diverted onto Anton Bodden Drive. Heavy equipment has arrived to help clear the roadway, which will remain closed until the truck is unloaded and removed from the road.
The bypass has to be done. God knows those of us who live in the eastern districts of NS and EE, cringe when maneuvering through the BT zombie run each morning.
Time to build that bypass road to Eastend.A lot of big trucks passing thru.BT roads too narrow.cant even build a decent sidewalk.should turn into one way traffic.
Oh they are only interested in the WB peninsula. To hell with the rest of the island.
That piece of road is very dangerous. When will the Government act, and get the bypass done?!!! When we have a fatal accident?? Tourist take that route as well you know Moses, Joe, and Mr. Seymour.
It was only a matter of time. When will they please fix our infrastructure out East, and forget wasting our money on cruise ships?
