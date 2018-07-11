$24M fine for marketing firm that bribed Webb
(CNS): Spanish sports media company, Imagina, which was caught up in the FIFA corruption scandal, having paid $3 million in bribes to Jeffrey Webb from the Cayman Islands, has been ordered to pay $24 million in fines and restitution by a New York judge after its affiliate company in the US pleaded guilty to bribery charges. A lawyer for the Florida-based affiliate admitted in court that the company bribed FIFA officials in exchange for marketing rights to qualifying games for the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Webb, a local football hero before his spectacular downfall in the scandal, cooperated with the US authorities that prosecuted the case and pleaded guilty in December 2015 to money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud conspiracy charges. But the former CIFA and CONCACAF president and FIFA VP has still not been sentenced for his part in the wide-ranging scandal. After numerous adjournments, Webb is now scheduled to learn his fate in September, if the hearing goes ahead.
It is not clear if Webb, who has paid back more than $6.7 million, will serve any time in jail or if he will be extradited back to his native Cayman to face charges here in the corruption case surrounding the hospital payment system, CarePay.
Webb was charged alongside his close friend and business partner, Canover Watson, who was convicted in May 2016 of various corruption offences. Despite receiving a seven-year jail term, however, Watson was released earlier this year after serving just over two years.
Both men are also said to be subjects of an ongoing corruption investigation into the finances of the Cayman Islands Football Association, though so far no charges have been brought in that case.
Category: Courts, Crime, USA, World News
Inmates at northward should be suing! How can conover possibly be out after serving 2 years? Huh? One rule for them and one rule for us! Guess thats the cayman way
Cartan Tours seems to be carrying along normally at a cruise altitude well above the law!
I find it amazing how nobody sees a problem when an individual can face jail time for a crime while a ‘company’ does the same thing and gets a fine. It’s these kinds of injustices that allow corrupt people to continue the cycle.
Uaaaah this is meant to remind us how corrupt FIFA is and all the Caymanians who did not support the Bring the CUP Home dreamers, boy that 2 – 1 result hurting some eh??? Big respect to our Croat brethren small axe fall big old tree the lesson learned here today! Oooooh yeah feel the heat in unnah draws seat !!!! Land of the football gods could not cut the Grey poupon Mustard! Sit down be humble!
Bring our hero home!
Corrupt Peoples!
Not my hero! Everyone who played football during the 1980’s & 90’s new he was a crook. It just took much longer than expected to come to light!
Unfortunately the US will likely let him walk free and become another expense on our legal system, only to be slapped on the wrist like Cannover.
Jeff Webb will never serve a day in jail or return to the Caymans. XXXXX
If the new president of CIFA Alfred Whittaker and the board does not disclose or make public the FIFA sponsored forensic audit report done by Grant Thornton the question to be asked is why – is he now a part of the cover up? What else does CIFA have to hide and who else are they protecting? The auditors who did the CIFA audits for ten years have a lot to answer for. XXXX
Not sure how Webb could be considered a local ‘Football hero’ in his former years , I’d certainly never heard of him. Although..since the FIFA fiasco unravelling occurred , it was commented he used to like being referred to as ” Mr. President ” .
How easy some choose to forget. Mr. President was lauded by everyone in Cayman society including politicians and Corporate Cayman that produced many billable hours and millions in fees from representing Webb personally, CIFA and CONCACAF. The legal work was done in the Cayman Islands. Cayman attorneys were present in Switzerland when Webb was arrested but their names have never been in the local press. Maybe if they were local or native the narrative would be different.
The current Premier, Speaker of the LA, Minister of Tourism and others directly benefitted and supported Webb’s vision for the sport aboard and locally. Remember the current Premier was Minister of Sports and spent millions on Webb’s recommendedation upgrading the district football fields. Webb took them all around the global and showed them a lifestyle they could only dream about including trips to world cups and games around the globe. Do you think Cayman Brac got that impressive sports field and facilities because Minister Moses Kirkonnell likes football? Hotels needed to be filled. Now ask yourself who owns the hotels and derived a direct financial benefit from the youth tournaments and pre-conditions for government sponsorship.
Mr. President had many pigs in the troughs to feed which at the time guaranteed local hero status in political, commercial and corporate arenas of Cayman society.
Brilliant comment. Conflict of interest 101.
How true.
