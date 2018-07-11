$24M fine for marketing firm that bribed Webb

(CNS): Spanish sports media company, Imagina, which was caught up in the FIFA corruption scandal, having paid $3 million in bribes to Jeffrey Webb from the Cayman Islands, has been ordered to pay $24 million in fines and restitution by a New York judge after its affiliate company in the US pleaded guilty to bribery charges. A lawyer for the Florida-based affiliate admitted in court that the company bribed FIFA officials in exchange for marketing rights to qualifying games for the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Webb, a local football hero before his spectacular downfall in the scandal, cooperated with the US authorities that prosecuted the case and pleaded guilty in December 2015 to money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud conspiracy charges. But the former CIFA and CONCACAF president and FIFA VP has still not been sentenced for his part in the wide-ranging scandal. After numerous adjournments, Webb is now scheduled to learn his fate in September, if the hearing goes ahead.

It is not clear if Webb, who has paid back more than $6.7 million, will serve any time in jail or if he will be extradited back to his native Cayman to face charges here in the corruption case surrounding the hospital payment system, CarePay.

Webb was charged alongside his close friend and business partner, Canover Watson, who was convicted in May 2016 of various corruption offences. Despite receiving a seven-year jail term, however, Watson was released earlier this year after serving just over two years.

Both men are also said to be subjects of an ongoing corruption investigation into the finances of the Cayman Islands Football Association, though so far no charges have been brought in that case.

