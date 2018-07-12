Kirk Market goes green for the reefs

(Auntie): After an article published this week on CNS about Hawaii banning sunscreen toxic to coral reefs, CNS put out a call to let us know about any retail outlets that stock safe brands. I am glad to share that Kirk Market has a variety of these products for sale, and for that, I am giving them an Ask Auntie Green Award. Camille Humphreys, marketing manager for Kirk, explained that in May this year, instead of simply putting the products on the shelves, they and the National Trust for the Cayman Islands created a separate Reef-Safe display.

