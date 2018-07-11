Cops net 13 drunk drivers in ten days

(CNS): Just ten days into July, the RCIPS said its officers have already arrested thirteen drunk drivers this month, after arresting 24 during the month of June as part of the continuing clampdown on rogue road users. Last month police also issued 152 tickets for illegal tint and 263 tickets for speeding, bringing the total for May and June to 546. They also gave out 25 tickets for dangerous driving, another 41 for careless driving, and 67 motorists were ticketed for using a mobile phone while driving.

“Along with speeding and drunk driving, illegal tint remains one of our areas of focus,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While the Traffic Law does allow for a certain degree of tinting on vehicles, excessive tinting can cause various issues, including affecting the safety of road users, facilitating crime, and interfering with police officers’ ability to assess and respond to situations in which a heavily tinted vehicle is involved.”

But the police are also battling against drivers who consume alcohol and then proceed to break the traffic laws. In one case, a 24-year-old man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of a catalog of offences by officers on patrol at around 4:30am, Wednesday 27 June. The police saw a Chevrolet Colorado speeding along Shedden Road before it turned south onto Thomas Russel Avenue. The officers stopped the truck, and while speaking to the driver, detected the scent of alcohol on his breath and ganja in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up an undisclosed quantity of ganja, and police also learned that the licence plates on the truck belonged to another vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of ganja, dangerous driving, and using a licence plate with intent to deceive. He has since been bailed, police stated.

