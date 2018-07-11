Cops net 13 drunk drivers in ten days

11/07/2018

(CNS): Just ten days into July, the RCIPS said its officers have already arrested thirteen drunk drivers this month, after arresting 24 during the month of June as part of the continuing clampdown on rogue road users. Last month police also issued 152 tickets for illegal tint and 263 tickets for speeding, bringing the total for May and June to 546. They also gave out 25 tickets for dangerous driving, another 41 for careless driving, and 67 motorists were ticketed for using a mobile phone while driving. 

“Along with speeding and drunk driving, illegal tint remains one of our areas of focus,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While the Traffic Law does allow for a certain degree of tinting on vehicles, excessive tinting can cause various issues, including affecting the safety of road users, facilitating crime, and interfering with police officers’ ability to assess and respond to situations in which a heavily tinted vehicle is involved.”

But the police are also battling against drivers who consume alcohol and then proceed to break the traffic laws. In one case, a 24-year-old man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of a catalog of offences by officers on patrol at around 4:30am, Wednesday 27 June. The police saw a Chevrolet Colorado speeding along Shedden Road before it turned south onto Thomas Russel Avenue. The officers stopped the truck, and while speaking to the driver, detected the scent of alcohol on his breath and ganja in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up an undisclosed quantity of ganja, and police also learned that the licence plates on the truck belonged to another vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of ganja, dangerous driving, and using a licence plate with intent to deceive. He has since been bailed, police stated.

  1. Anonymous says:
    12/07/2018 at 7:09 am

    I say great job RCIPS! I do hope that when you’re giving people tickets for illegal tint that you’re using the machine to show the driver that their tint is illegal, because sometimes it depends how the sun shines on the glass, it can look darker than it really is.




  2. Rick says:
    12/07/2018 at 1:55 am

    How may of these were expats




  3. Anonymous says:
    12/07/2018 at 1:19 am

    just increase all fines…hit offenders in the pocket. it works.




  4. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 10:55 pm

    What about the grayish BMW driving around with what appears to be a UK license plate XXXXXXX. The driver should be charged also for using the plate that is not issued by DVDL.




  5. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 8:02 pm

    Gunmen all on bikes…why hassle tintman in cars or trucks? They the cool dudes not the bad man demthey ride bikes easy to tell stevie.




  6. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 4:31 pm

    What about those plate covers that obscure the numbers?
    It would be fun to walk along various parking lots snapping those babies open with one of those emergency hammers they use to break windshields in case of emergency.




  7. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 4:05 pm

    I think it may be time for the Government to amend the traffic law and/or regulations relating to driving under the influence, its obvious the current punishment is not a deterrent. It may be time to shift the classification from a traffic to criminal offense, which is utilized by other countries/territories.




  8. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 2:44 pm

    The headline in any other jurisdiction would read:

    “Police do their jobs”

    not that they would feel the need to write this type of article because in other jurisdictions the police are expected to do their jobs unlike here where it is a pleasant surprise when they do the bare minimum




  9. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 2:03 pm

    What an excellent result RCIPS. You certainly are clamping down on these traffic violators. However, reading some posts, some people are never satisfied whatever you do. You can’t do right for doing wrong. Keep up the good work.




  10. Cess Pita says:
    11/07/2018 at 1:36 pm

    Glad to hear they are going after excessive tinting as a lot of this is connected with illegal activity. The question is what happens after they get a ticket?, if the glass itself is overtinted do they have to replace it?, and if so how is this achieved and how long does the driver get to drive around before fixing it?.




  11. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 12:20 pm

    keep up great job rcip! give um hell….????




  12. West Bay Premier says:
    11/07/2018 at 11:50 am

    If that 10 days included 2 weekends , and only nets 13 drunk driver , the police needs to step it up .




    • Anonymous says:
      11/07/2018 at 3:25 pm

      WOW! 13 drunks caught behind the wheel! That must be almost 1% of those out there!




      • Anonymous says:
        11/07/2018 at 3:57 pm

        3:25 More like 0.1%! Where I was drinking last Saturday they could have picked up 13 drivers leaving the place clearly DUI in 10 minutes and one of them was an RCIPS employee.

        It’s a joke because as long as there’s no proper public transport and the taxi service is a rip-off people will (and I admit to doing it) drink and drive




  13. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 11:49 am

    The fines need to increase substantially and cars of drunk drivers need to be impounded only to be released for a hefty price tag




  14. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2018 at 11:25 am

    That should be an hour’s work at best.




