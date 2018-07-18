Elderly realtor awaits fate in theft case

(CNS): A real estate agent who stole cash from two of his clients who were trying to buy property was bailed on Wednesday to wait out the judge’s deliberations regarding his sentence. Antonio Paolini is 78 years old and in poor health but he is still facing a possible jail term after taking $51,000 from one client and around CI$14,000 from another while on bail for the first offence. Paolini, who was the owner of Cayman Real Estate, faced trial twice. In the first case he was found guilty by a jury and in the second he came clean just before the trial ended.

Justice Philip St John-Stevens heard submissions about Paolini’s sentence from both crown counsel Toyin Salako, who prosecuted both cases against him, and his defense attorney, Alex Davis, from McGrath Tonner, who agreed that the case involved a breach of trust and that the custody threshold had been reached. But the judge could still opt to suspend Paolini’s sentence.

Salako said that although the sums were not as large as others seen in the local courts, the harm was still significant. His first victim was a former housekeeper and a low earner who had given Paolini her life savings for the land she wanted to buy, but she never got that property and the money has never been paid back.

She said that to her, that was a significant amount of money that would be impossible for her to replace as she is approaching retirement. In the second case, some of the money was repaid but Salako said that by then Paolini was well aware that using his clients’ money to try to keep his business afloat was wrong because he had already been charged for the first offence.

However, his defence lawyer argued that while Paolini was “grossly negligent”, he was not intentionally dishonest. Davis argued that Paolini’s real estate business had been established in 2003 and had run successfully for many years before he got into trouble.

The lawyer accepted that his client should have had an escrow account and had failed to maintain proper control over the management of the finances, which was a “ticking time bomb”, but he said Paolini did not intend to steal money from clients or cause them harm, and all along he had tried to find the money to pay back the victims.

Davis said his client has accepted that his actions constituted an offence, which is why he made a last-minute plea in his second trial. He had denied the charges because he felt he had not intended to permanently deprive these two clients. Now, however, he accepts his culpability and is extremely sorry. With no previous convictions, coupled with his health problems, Davis urged the judge to consider a suspended sentence.

Following the lawyer’s presentations, Justice St John-Stevens, who heard the case via video link from the UK, said he would deliver his decision next month and bailed Paolini until 22 August.

