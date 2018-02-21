Realtor makes eleventh hour confession
(CNS): A real estate agent who was on trial for theft this week came clean Friday, just before his case was to go to the jury for deliberation. After admitting that he stole $43,000 from a client who was trying to buy a piece of land, Antonio “Toni” Paolini (77) will be sentenced in April for this latest conviction as well as an earlier charge relating to another client and a similar course of offending. Paolini had originally denied the accusation. Although he accepted taking the cash and spending it, he had claimed there was no dishonest intent.
However, just before crown counsel Toyin Salako was scheduled to sum up the prosecution’s case, Paolini’s attorney revealed his client’s change of heart. Paolini then admitted the charge of theft and the jury was dismissed. The judge fixed the sentencing hearing for the septuagenarian in April, when both of his convictions will be considered.
Paolini was on bail regarding the earlier offence last summer, when he reportedly committed this second act of theft in an effort to try to keep open his failing business, Cayman Real Estate.
Prison purely for wasting everyone’s time and money, let alone being a thief. At least if he has money problems 2 years free accommodation in Northward should be greatly appreciated by him.
0
0
Watch him get a suspended sentence with monitoring ankle bracelet and home probation like the postal worker that stole from the public till. Gets to keep his job handling cash too!?!
6
0
I do regret that the defendant was so terribly financially strapped that he resorted to such theft of a client’s deposit money. His action, in my opinion was only compounded by the fact that he claimed innocence until the very last minute. In addition, the theft which is subject in this trial was committed whilst on bail for a similar crime earlier.
I trust the judge will take into consideration the grave dishonor brought to all real estate companies, and the real concern of buyers who worry they will be next. Punishment of the highest order is the only action that will help ensure the defendant nor any other financially strapped businessman repeats this crime.
4
0
To be fair if “grave dishonour brought to” realtors was an issue he shouldn’t be too concerned. 7%?? FFS! Parasitic cartel.
6
1
I wonder how the. Real Estate Association feels about him now that he has admitted .
Or is this where the kettle can’t call the pot black .
6
0