(CNS): A real estate agent who was on trial for theft this week came clean Friday, just before his case was to go to the jury for deliberation. After admitting that he stole $43,000 from a client who was trying to buy a piece of land, Antonio “Toni” Paolini (77) will be sentenced in April for this latest conviction as well as an earlier charge relating to another client and a similar course of offending. Paolini had originally denied the accusation. Although he accepted taking the cash and spending it, he had claimed there was no dishonest intent.

However, just before crown counsel Toyin Salako was scheduled to sum up the prosecution’s case, Paolini’s attorney revealed his client’s change of heart. Paolini then admitted the charge of theft and the jury was dismissed. The judge fixed the sentencing hearing for the septuagenarian in April, when both of his convictions will be considered.

Paolini was on bail regarding the earlier offence last summer, when he reportedly committed this second act of theft in an effort to try to keep open his failing business, Cayman Real Estate.

